Just a few days ahead of its anticipated release, Netflix has dropped a new When They See Us trailer that shows a little-seen aspect of the Central Park 5: the aftermath of their release from prison. The fight for justice doesn’t stop even after the wrongfully-convicted men were exonerated and released from prison 12 years after they were charged with the assault and rape of a female jogger. “The story continues,” the trailer teases, as it gives another powerful look at the failings of the criminal justice system.

When They See Us Trailer

Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us promises to offer a stirring and harrowing new perspective on the Central Park 5 case that divided a nation. When five teens were arrested and wrongly convicted of the horrific rape of a jogger in 1989, the whole nation was bombarded with stories about the case. Despite a lack of physical evidence, the teens were railroaded through the justice system and left in jail for over a decade, only released upon the confession of the real culprit. But the story doesn’t stop there.

The trailer explores life after prison for the five men, who still face plenty of discrimination and obstacles despite their vacated convictions. This trailer is already difficult enough to watch, which suggests that the four-part series will be even more of a — necessary — challenge.

When They See Us was created by DuVernay, who also co-wrote and directed the four parts alongside writers Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, and Michael Starrburry. The series stars Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, Dascha Polanco, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, andAsante Blackk.

Here is the synopsis for When They See Us:

See the continuation of the stories of the now-exonerated men known as the Central Park 5: Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. When They See Us is based on a true story that gripped the country in 1989. The four part limited series by Ava DuVernay chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

When They See Us premieres on Netflix on May 31, 2019.