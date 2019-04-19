With her latest powerful project under Netflix, Ava DuVernay seeks to give the four teenagers who were falsely accused and convicted of rape in the Central Park Five case, a voice. Netflix has released an official When They See Us trailer packed with its star-studded cast, and a more in-depth examination of the injustices that took place in 1989. Watch the new When They See Us trailer below.

When They See Us Trailer

Following the stirring teaser trailer released last month, Netflix pulled out the big guns for the official trailer for When They See Us, which teases the limited series’ star-studded cast, including Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, and Felicity Huffman. But the spotlight remains on the four teenagers at the center of the Central Park Five case who in 1989 were arrested and wrongly convicted of the rape of a jogger in a case that divided the nation. This searing, infuriating new trailer hits hard, and makes a good case for When They See Us sweeping come Emmy season.

When They See Us was created by DuVernay, who also co-wrote and directed the four parts alongside writers Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, and Michael Starrburry. The series also stars Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, Dascha Polanco, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.

Here is the synopsis for When They See Us:

Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

When They See Us premieres on Netflix on May 31, 2019.