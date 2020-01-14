Amazon’s version of The Wheel of Time continues to roll on. The streaming service’s long-awaited adaptation of author Robert Jordan’s acclaimed fantasy novels is “well underway with production,” according to Amazon Studios’ co-head of television Vernon Sanders, who also said, “We love what we’ve seen so far.”

The Wheel of Time TV Show Update

“We haven’t seen the first cut, but the material coming out of production looks incredible,” Amazon’s Jen Salke said at today’s Television Critics Association winter press tour (via Deadline), fanning the flames of hope for book fans who have long been hoping to see a great adaptation come to fruition.

“As you know these big world building shows take some time to craft,” Vernon added. “There will be news as the year progresses on the series. But we feel incredibly optimistic about the show.” Unfortunately, anyone who was hoping for a concrete release date – or even a release month! – will have to continue waiting, because while Vernon said he had a release quarter in mind, it was “too soon to say right now.”

I bought the first book in this series a year or two ago, but have yet to find the time to dive in. Here’s how Deadline describes the plot:

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Back in 2015, a TV pilot for The Wheel of Time aired with zero fanfare in the middle of the night as part of a plot for production company Red Eagle Productions to retain the television rights to the popular book series. The company subsequently got into a legal battle with author Robert Jordan’s widow, but it seems as if everything has been smoothed over, because all of those parties are now involved with this version.

This new adaptation was first announced back in 2018 with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Rafe Judkins serving as showrunner, and the streamer soon hired Stranger Things alum Uta Briesewitz to direct and lined up a cast that includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor.