Stranger Things director Uta Briesewitz is putting her own spin on The Wheel of Time. Amazon has tapped Briesewitz as The Wheel of Time TV series director for the first two episodes of the epic fantasy series based on the acclaimed books by Robert Jordan.

Deadline reports that Amazon has hired the director from the hit Netflix sci-fi series to helm the first two episodes of their new fantasy show..

It’s interesting that Amazon hasn’t turned to one of the directors of Game of Thrones to kick off The Wheel of Time, as the success of the HBO fantasy series is clearly the inspiration for the streaming service’s greenlighting of The Wheel of Time. However, Briesewitz has had plenty of success in television, having directed episodes of The Deuce, This Is Us, Jessica Jones, Orange Is The New Black, Jane the Virgin, Fear the Walking Dead and the upcoming third season of Stranger Things. Whether that will translate to epic fantasy is yet to be seen.

The Wheel of Time is based off the books by the late Robert Jordan, who died in 2007 (the series was finished by fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson). The bestselling series of books center around a sprawling fantasy world where only women can use magic. Per Deadline, “The story follows Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it.”

The series reportedly draws on elements of European and Asian mythology, especially the cyclical nature of time found in Buddhism and Hinduism. Those aren’t the only religions playing a part in this series — its creation story apparently has similarities to Christianity’s “Creator” (Light) and Shai’tan, “The Dark One” Shaytan is an Arabic word that in religious contexts is the name of the Devil. It was also partly inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

Those are a lot of lofty inspirations jostling around in that series. But Jordan’s books have sold over 90 million copies and still have a strong following. Amazon likely hopes to replicate that success with the one-hour TV series, which hails from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D writer Rafe Judkins, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

The Wheel of Time will debut on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.