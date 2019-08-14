Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series, based Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novel series, now has a main cast. Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoe Robins, and Josha Stradowski will all star in the show that takes place in a “sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.” This new cast line-up joins previously cast star Rosamund Pike. More on The Wheel of Time series cast below.

Game of Thrones has ended, but don’t be surprised if networks and streamers everywhere spend the next few years trying to fill the void with their own Game of Thrones-like series. Amazon is so hell-bent on getting their own Thrones that they have not one but two fantasy epics in the works. One is their TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. The other: The Wheel of Time, based on the books by Robert Jordan.

The Wheel of Time series just locked down its official main cast, which you can see below:

Madeleine Madden as “Egwene Al’Vere”

Marcus Rutherford as “Perrin Aybara”

Barney Harris as “Mat Cauthon”

Zoë Robins as “Nynaeve”

Josha Stradowski as “Rand Al’Thor”

Madden’s credits include the Amazon series Picnic at Hanging Rock and the recent film Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Rutherford appeared in the 2018 film Obey; Harris was seen in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk; Robins worked on the series The Shannara Chronicles; and Stradowski starred in the 2018 Dutch film Just Friends. It’s safe to say that these actors are relatively unknown to general audiences, not that there’s anything wrong with that. They join the show’s star, Rosamund Pike, who is also serving as producer.

The Wheel of Time takes place in a “world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Pike is playing Moiraine, while Stradowski’s character is the so-called Dragon Reborn. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Rafe Judkins serves as executive producer and showrunner of the series. Uta Briesewitz will also produce, and direct the first two episodes.