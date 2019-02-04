After teasing us for months with brief character TV spots, FX has released the official What We Do in the Shadows trailer for the vampire mockumentary series. The first trailer also unveils the official March premiere date for the series while giving us a thorough introduction of all the vampire roommates at the center of the highly anticipated series.

What We Do in the Shadows Trailer

Based on the New Zealand feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the What We Do in the Shadows series transports its bumbling vampires to New York City, where they encounter the colorful culture of Staten Island. In addition to bungled trips to the local convenience store and disappointing nights out on the town, the three vampire roommates at the center in the series (played by Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou) also deal with an energy vampire who either bores people to death or irritates people into fits of rage.

While the premise of the hysterical feature film is maintained in this series, the dry wit doesn’t seem to translate quite as well to the small screen. Perhaps it’s because it lacks the naked joy of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s performances in the original film, or it misses the absurdity of the film’s particular brand of Kiwi humor. While I still support What We Do in the Shadows’ placement on /Film’s Most Anticipated TV of 2019 list, this trailer have somewhat dampened my excitement. But hopefully the impressive supporting cast and Waititi and Clement’s involvement as executive producers will turn that around.

The series also stars Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Jake McDorman, and Mark Proksch.

Here is the official synopsis for What We Do in the Shadows:

What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. Stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.

The first 10-episode season will debut on FX on March 27, 2019.