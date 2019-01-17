On the January 17, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to decide the most anticipated new tv shows of 2019.

Our Feature Presentation: The /Film team meets in the virtual writer’s room to try to come up with the top 25 most anticipated new television shows of 2019, from the already narrowed down list (please note that the notes are what we scribled down before this meeting and are a combination of official plot synopsis and info from imdb):

The Mandalorian (Disney+, late 2019)

first star wars live-action tv series

producer Jon Favreau

directors Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow (Better Call Saul), Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Deadly Class (Syfy, January 16)

Producers: Russo Brothers

A coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of late 1980s counterculture, which follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, feb 15)

Developed by Jeremy Slater

Starring: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Mary J. Blige

“A disbanded group of superheroes reunite after their adoptive father, who trained them to save the world, dies.”

Watchmen (HBO)

Showrunner: Damon Lindelof

Cast: Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson, Frances Fisher, Don Johnson

“Television series based on the DC Comics series Watchmen, published 1986-1987.”

‘Russian Doll’ (Netflix, February 1st)

created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland

Natasha Lyonne stars as “a young woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City. She dies repeatedly while at this party and she is just trying to figure out what the hell is going on.”

The Passage (Fox, January 14)

Developed by Liz Heldens (Deception, Friday Night Lights)

loosely based on the trilogy of novels spanning 1,000 years in the life of Amy Bellafonte, as she moves from being manipulated in a government conspiracy through to protecting humankind in a dystopian vampire future.

‘Living With Yourself’ (Netflix, 2019)

created by Timothy Greenberg, executive producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Comedy stars Paul Rudd as George Elliot, who is “burned out and facing an impasse in both his personal and professional life. When he undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved George — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself. Told from multiple perspectives with intersecting storylines, the philosophical comedy asks: Do we really want to be better?”

little miss sunshine directors are producers

Devs (FX, 2019)

Written/directed by Alex Garland

Starring: Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Alison Pill

follows “a young computer engineer, Lily [who] investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.”

Good Omens (Neil Gaiman, Amazon)

six-part television serial based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

directed by Douglas Mackinnon and written by Gaiman, who will also serve as showrunner.

stars David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale trying to prevent the Apocalypse. Other actors include Jon Hamm, Anna Maxwell Martin, Josie Lawrence, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson and Nick Offerman.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Spring)

Executive producers: Jemaine Clement Taika Waititi

Starring: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen

Set in New York City and follows “three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

I Am The Night’ (TNT, January 28th)

six-episode limited television series

Starring Chris Pine and India Eisley

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Victoria Mahoney, Carl Franklin

Fauna Hodel, a young girl who was given up by her birth mother, sets out to uncover the secrets of her past and ends up following a sinister trail that swirls closer to a gynecologist involved in the legendary Black Dahlia slaying.

“Modern Love” (Amazon, 2019)

Written and directed by Sing Street director John Carney

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Shea Whigham, Andy Garcia, Olivia Cooke, John Gallagher, Jr., Sofia Boutella

Modern Love will explore “love in its multitude of forms – including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self love.

“Mrs. Fletcher” (HBO, 2019)

Tom Perrotta (leftovers)

Kathryn Hahn stars

A divorced woman jumpstarts her love life by adopting a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full of unexpected and sometimes complicated erotic possibilities.

“Now Apocalypse” (Starz, Mar. 10)

Gregg Araki, Steven Soderbergh,

A group of four friends living in L.A. embark on various exploits pursuing love, sex and fame. Directed by Gregg Araki. Starring…no one. (Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff, Roxane Mesquida)

“The Loudest Voice in the Room” (Showtime, 2019)

Tom McCarthy, Jason Blum,

starring Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Simon McBurney, Seth MacFarlane

The Loudest Voice in the Room tells the story of Roger Ailes who “molded Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government, will help understand the events that led the rise of Donald Trump. The series focuses primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while flashing back to defining events in Ailes’ life, including an initial meeting with Richard Nixon on the set of The Mike Douglas Show that gave birth to Ailes’ political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. Told through multiple points of view, the limited series aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down.”

“Shrill” (Hulu, Mar. 15)

Lorne Michaels

Based on Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West

Starring Aidy Bryant Lolly Adefope Luka Jones Ian Owens John Cameron Mitchell Julia Sweeney

Shrill follows “Annie, described as a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

“Snowpiercer” (TNT, 2019)

Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly

Set seven years after the world became a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer follows the remnants of humanity who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. The show questions class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival

“Turn Up Charlie” (Netflix, March 15)

Starring Idris Elba, Piper Perabo and JJ Feild

Turn Up Charlie centers on the titular Charlie (Idris Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey).

“Black Monday” (Showtime, January 20)

Starring Don Cheadle, Regina King, Andrew Rannells, produced by Happy Endings creator David Caspe

Travel back to October 19, 1987—aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now. This is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX, April)

Starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell, produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob’s head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost.

“Whiskey Cavalier” (ABC, February 24)

Starring Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, produced by Bill Lawrence (Scrubs), Jeff Ingold (Rush Hour), David Hemingson (Don’t Trust the B in Apt. 23), directed by Peter Atencio (Key & Peele)

Following an emotional breakup, Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Lauren Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world—and each other—while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

“Tuca and Bertie” (Netflix, TBA)

Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, produced by Lisa Hanawalt, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright , and Steven A. Cohen, all of Bojack Horseman

Two bird women — a carefree toucan and an anxious songbird — live in the same apartment building and share their lives in this animated comedy

“Top of the Morning” (Apple, TBA)

Produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, also starring Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix TBA)

Starring Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel in the lead roles, and supporting stars Mark Hamill, Mark Strong, Simon Pegg, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eddie Izzard, Helena-Bonham Carter and more.

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Swamp Thing (DC Universe, May)

Produced by James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear and Len Wiseman

Directed by Len Wiseman

Emerging from the swamp with a monstrous physique and strange new powers over plant life, the man who was once Alec Holland struggles to hold onto his humanity. When dark forces converge on the town of Marais, Swamp Thing must embrace what he has become in order to defend the town as well as the natural world at large.

Stargirl (DC Universe, September)

Starring Brec Bassinger and Joel McHale

“Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) is smart, athletic and above all else kind. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speed bump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California, to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. ‘Borrowing’ the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.”

Pennyworth (EPIX, 2019 tba)

Produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon

Starring Jack Bannon

“follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960’s London.”

Wizards (Netflix TBA) DreamWorks Animated

Created by Guillermo del Toro

The heroes of Arcadia join forces in an apocalyptic war for the control of magic that will decide the fate of the entire galaxy.

Creepshow (Shudder, TBA)

Produced by Greg Nicotero

No synopsis yet, but: ““Creepshow is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler added. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new Creepshow TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, TBA)

Starring Danny McBride/Jody Hill, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine

Produced by Jody Hill and David Gordon Green

The Righteous Gemstones follows “the world famous Gemstone televangelist family, which has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Boys (Amazon, TBA)

Dan Trachtenberg directed pilot, Eric Kripke and Rogen/Goldberg produced

Starring Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara

In a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, THE BOYS centers on a group of vigilantes known informally as “The Boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than their blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. THE BOYS is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes. THE BOYS is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Carnival Row (Amazon TBA) Travis Beacham,

starring Orlando Bloom

Produced by Travis Beacham and Rene Echevarria

Carnival Row will follow “mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. At the center of the drama is the investigation into a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.”

“Too Old to Die Young” (Amazon, 2019)

Written and produced by Nicolas Winding Refn and Ed Brubaker

Directed by Refn

starring Miles Teller, Billy Baldwin, Jena Malone, John Hawkes

Too Old to Die Young follows “a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains and gangs of teen killers.”

Warrior (Cinemax, TBA)

Created by Jonathan Tropper and Justin Lin

Inspired by an idea from Bruce Lee, Warrior is “set at the times of the Tong Wars in the late 1800s in San Francisco” and “follows a martial arts prodigy originating in China who moves to San Francisco and ends up becoming a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown.”

“Y” (FX, 2019)

Starring Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland.

Based on the DC comic book series Y: The Last Man by Brian K Vaughn and Pia Guerrera, Y is set in “a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.”

“Les Miserables” (PBS, April 14)

Starring Dominic West, David Oyelowo, Lily Collins, Olivia Colman, David Bradley.

Six-part BBC TV adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel which “follows Jean Valjean as he evades capture by the unyielding Inspector Javert. Set against a backdrop of post-Napoleonic France as unrest beings to grip the city of Paris once more.”

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO, 2019)

Produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and exec produced by Misha Green, J. J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country follows “Atticus Black as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

‘Catch-22’ (Hulu, 2019)

Starring Christopher Abbot, Kyle Chandler, George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, produced by Clooney.

Catch-22 is described by Hulu as “the story of the incomparable, artful dodger, Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier in World War II who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. Yet if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.”

‘Central Park Five’ (Netflix, 2019)

Created by Ava DuVernay

Starring Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga & John Leguizamo.

“Based on a true story that gripped the nation, the four-episode series will chronicle the notorious case of five teenagers of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.” Spans from spring of 1989, when each were first questioned about the incident, to 2014 when they were exonerated and a settlement was reached with the city of New York.

Four Weddings And A Funeral (Hulu, 2019)

Created by Mindy Kaling

Starring Jessica Williams

Inspired by the 1994 British romantic comedy film, Four Weddings and a Funeral centers on Jess (Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.

Untitled Picard Spin-off (CBS All Access)

Created by Alex Kurtzman

Starring Patrick Stewart

The continuing adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, whose life was radically altered due to the destruction of the Romulan home world in the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie.

The Politician (Netflix)

Created by Ryan Murphy

Starring Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Gwenyth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton

Hour-long comedy with social commentary – the series follows the political aspirations of a wealthy Santa Barbara resident, with each season focusing on a different political race the lead is in.

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

Created by Jordan Peele

Hosted & Narrated by Peele, Starring Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams

The Act (Hulu, Mar. 20)

Created by Michelle Dean and Nick Antosca

Starring Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb

True crime anthology series. First season follows “Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

City on a Hill (Showtime, 2019)

Created by Chuck MacLean, executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Starring Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge

Set in the early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Hanna (Amazon, March 2019)

Created by David Farr (who co-wrote the movie)

Starring Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos

Based on the 2011 movie starring Saoirse Ronan. Equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl, Hanna (Creed-Miles), as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Doom Patrol (DC Universe, Feb 15)

Created by Jeremy Carver

Starring Brendan Fraser, Alan Tudyk, Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby

Set after the events of Titans, the Doom Patrol – consisting of Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, and Crazy Jane, and led by Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief – receives a mission from Cyborg that they cannot ignore and will change their lives.

