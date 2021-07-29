(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

New Zealand duo Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi created a horror-comedy masterpiece with their movie What We Do in the Shadows, and then they turned around and did the exact same thing for TV with their series of the same name. Two seasons later, we’ve gotten to know and love the vampires (and their beleaguered familiar, Guillermo) who control a few blocks on New York’s Staten Island.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premieres on FX with its first two episodes back to back on September 2, and will be available to stream the following day via FX on Hulu.

What is What We Do in the Shadows?

Last season, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) became a fully-fledged vampire hunter when he saved the vampires from certain doom at the hands of the Vampire Council. This season should see them dealing with the fallout from that night. Despite a power void in the vampire world and a shift within the group, the vampires are still up to their antics. A season teaser shows the vamps trying to get Guillermo to help them sell their old belongings online. Another shows Nandor stumbling around trying out virtual reality for the first time. It’s good to see they’re still the same old bloodsuckers.

Here’s the official Season 3 synopsis:

This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Showrunners, Crew, and More

Showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms is back along with executive producer Stefani Robinson. There’s no word yet on how much involvement series creators Clement and Waititi have had on this season, but that’s no surprise given their increasingly busy schedules.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Cast

The series regulars for What We Do in the Shadows are all back for season 3. Kayvan Novak returns as Nandor the Relentless, a Vlad the Impaler-style vampire who just kind of grew out of the whole pillaging thing. Guillén stars as Nandor’s familiar-turned-vampire-slayer Guillermo de la Cruz. Also returning are energy vampire and internet troll Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and horny vampire lovers Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Lazlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry).

According to Simms, they will also be joined by a returning character involved in a season-long arc. The only hint he gave was to say it wasn’t Nick Kroll as Lazlo’s immortal enemy, Simon the Devious, but it would be “someone we all know and love.”

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Teaser Trailer