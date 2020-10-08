Two of Blumhouse’s Welcome to the Blumhouse films premiered on Amazon this week, but to drum up anticipation for the unique horror movie series, Fantastic Fest and Fangoria are hosting a four-night watch party event showing all four thrillers from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television, with post-screening Q&As with each filmmaker moderated by Aneesh Chaganty, Karyn Kusama, and April Wolfe.

To celebrate the watch parties, Mondo has created two new double feature posters by artist Gary Pullin that /Film will be giving away to a lucky contest winner. Find out how to win our Welcome to the Blumhouse poster giveaway below.

Genre film festival Fantastic Fest and the horror magazine Fangoria announced that they are holding watch parties for all four of the Welcome to Blumhouse thrillers this month, with exclusive post-screening Q&As with each filmmaker. The Prime Video watch parties will kick off with The Lie on October 10, followed by Black Box on October 11, Nocturne on October 17, and Evil Eye on October 18.

“Fangoria is excited to be working with partners who share the same vision to highlight a future wave of talent and storytellers strongly representative of our expansive genre family,” said Fangoria co-owner Abhi Goel in a press release. “We’re looking forward to creators sharing their unique voices. We all scream in the same language!”

Added Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum: “We couldn’t have better partners than our friends at Fangoria and Fantastic Fest to help us shine an additional spotlight on the filmmakers and casts of our upcoming films Black Box, Evil Eye, The Lie and Nocturne. There’s no better time to welcome everyone to the Blumhouse than now, and we can’t wait to give audiences a reason to assemble, if even virtually.”

The first two “Welcome to the Blumhouse” films The Lie and Black Box already debuted on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, with Nocturne and Evil Eye set to premiere on the streamer on October 13, but there’s no better way to celebrate spooky season than to watch horror movies together with fellow genre fans. You can read more on how to attend each Watch Party here.

In honor of the Welcome to the Blumhouse watch parties, /Film is also giving away a set of the two below posters that feature all four films in old-fashioned horror poster style.

To win the poster set, send an email to slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the subject line WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE and answer the following question: What is your favorite Blumhouse movie and why?

It’s important to note that Alamo Drafthouse, the theater chain associated with Fantastic Fest, is embroiled in a scandal that has dismantled the company’s reputation as one of the coolest theater chains in the country. Allegations of sexual harassment, unsafe work environments, and a boy’s club culture have been lobbied at Drafthouse, and those reports paint a picture of a company in desperate need of systemic change. We’ll continue to monitor this situation and decide whether to cover Drafthouse-related news stories on a case by case basis.