Amazon and Blumhouse are teaming up to build one haunted house that you’ll want to stay in. Amazon announced the launch of “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” a program of eight “unsettling” genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios that showcase up-and-coming horror talent. “Welcome to the Blumhouse” will launch in October on Amazon, just in time for Halloween season.

Amazon Prime Video will launch its new horror program “Welcome to the Blumhouse,” in partnership with Blumhouse Television, on October 6, 2020. Four of the eight films will debut this year, while the latter four will launch in 2021. Each film “presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.”

The first four films to debut are The Lie, directed by writer/director Veena Sud (The Killing, 7 Seconds); Black Box, directed by up-and-comer Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Born with It); Evil Eye, from directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (A Day’s Work, Jinn); and Nocturne written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke (Zugzwang, Ghosting) in her feature film debut. The Lie and Black Box are both premiering on October 6, with Evil Eye and Nocturne following the week after on October 13.

Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies for Amazon Studios, said in a statement:

“We are excited to launch ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television. These chilling stories have something for everyone – ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike – and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

Added Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents of Blumhouse TV:

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience. Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films.”

This is a great partnership for Blumhouse, which gets to spotlight rising genre filmmakers while continuing to make inroads into streaming. Blumhouse TV has done well with a partnership with Netflix, producing Indian horror shows and low-budget slasher flicks, but this eight-film deal with Amazon may be the division’s most ambitious project yet. Amazon, which has enjoyed the indie cred from a distribution deal with A24, gets a boost too from the Blumhouse name, with the genre studio building itself up to be one of the premiere brands in horror.

Here are the details for the first four “Welcome to the Blumhouse” films:

The Lie: When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Starring Mireille Enos ( The Killing ), Peter Sarsgaard ( An Education) and Joey King ( The Kissing Booth 2 ).

When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Starring Mireille Enos ( ), Peter Sarsgaard ( and Joey King ( ). Black Box: After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Starring Mamoudou Athie ( Jurassic World 3 ), Phylicia Rashad ( Creed ), Amanda Christine ( Colony) , Tosin Morohunfola ( The Chi ), Charmaine Bingwa ( Trees of Peace ), and Troy James ( The Flash ).

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Starring Mamoudou Athie ( ), Phylicia Rashad ( ), Amanda Christine ( , Tosin Morohunfola ( ), Charmaine Bingwa ( ), and Troy James ( ). Evil Eye: Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Starring Sarita Choudhury ( Mississippi Masala ), Sunita Mani ( GLOW ), Omar Maskati ( Unbelievable ), and Bernard White ( Silicon Valley ).

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. Starring Sarita Choudhury ( ), Sunita Mani ( ), Omar Maskati ( ), and Bernard White ( ). Nocturne: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure).

Amazon has released the poster for the 2020 slate of the first four “Welcome to the Blumhouse” films, which you can see below.