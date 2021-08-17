Jason Blum and Amazon want to keep the spooky vibes going … and for good reason. Last year featured the inaugural installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of four horror movies produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios and carefully curated to focus on up-and-coming filmmaking talent in the genre world. Both parties must have agreed that it was successful enough to come back for round two, which will feature “…an all new set of unique, unsettling thrillers developed with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling.”

Another four movies have been chosen to headline this year’s Welcome to the Blumhouse, which will officially kick off with the first two films on October 1 and followed by the next two on October 8 exclusively on Amazon Prime.

The films are Bingo Hell, directed by Mexican-Canadian filmmaker Gigi Saul Guerrero (Into the Dark, The Purge); Black as Night from Filipino-American director Maritte Lee Go (Phobias); Madres by Mexican-American director Ryan Zaragoza (Bebé, All American); and The Manor, which is directed by Belgian filmmaker Axelle Carolyn (The Haunting of Bly Manor, American Horror Story).

The Movies of Welcome to the Blumhouse

Last year’s event put the spotlight on four horror movies that otherwise may not have otherwise received such a boost in publicity, notably Evil Eye which featured a distinctly South Asian twist on horror and spiritual mythology. Read on for more details on each of the four original movies set to hit this year’s Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Bingo Hell: A feisty senior citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in gruesome ways. Starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

Black as Night: A resourceful teenage girl driven by revenge, alongside her trusted friends, spends her summer battling vampires terrorizing her city of New Orleans. Starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, and Abbie Gayle, with Craig Tate and Keith David.

Madres: Expecting their first child, a Mexican-American couple move to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family. Starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo.

The Manor: After suffering a mild stroke, Judith Albright reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents. Starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane.

Amazon has also released the poster for this event.