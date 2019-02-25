Ever since Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” came along, music videos have often tried to weave a narrative into some kind of short film set to the music in question. But sometimes, music videos just take cues from movies and TV shows to create something that merely captures a certain vibe and aesthetic for the hell of it. And that’s exactly what New Found Glory and Weezer have done in a pair of new music videos that are modeled after Back to the Future and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

New Found Glory – “The Power of Love”

It’s a little bit hacky to do a cover of “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News and make the music video themed entirely around Back to the Future. But who are we to judge New Found Glory for having some fun with one of our favorite movies?

The music video combines footage that initially appears to have been shot in front of the real clock tower from the Universal Pictures back lot. But it’s actually just a building that looks very similar to the film’s set. The mall that acted as the location for Twin Pines Mall (then Lone Pine Mall) in the movie also appears to make a cameo, but since that location no longer has a JC Penney in place where it used to be back when Back to the Future was in production, we know it’s not.

At the very least, the music video uses stop-motion aniamted of the realistic Hot Toys figures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown (even though it’s the Doc from Back to the Future Part II), so that counts for something.

Weezer – “High as a Kite”

Weezer has been having a lot of fun in this stage of their career as a band. Not only did they just release an entire album of cover songs, but they’ve also released two nostalgic music videos. One features Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his real life band in place of Weezer in a music video for their cover of the classic A-Ha tune “Take On Me.” But their latest is even more charming, at least for the first half.

For “High as a Kite,” the band (which recently sparked a hilarious sketch on Saturday Night Live) recreated the classic children’s program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. It’s slightly retitled as Mister Rivers’ Neighborhood (after Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo), but they nail the style of the program, right down the bright, perpetually 1970s aesthetic. However, it takes a bit of a dark turn halfway through.

Suddenly the lighting gets a little darker and menacing, looking like the boat scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Then kids start crying and the band starts smashing the set, right down to the miniature model of the neighborhood. You probably shouldn’t show it to your kids unless you want them to feel a little unsettled before bed time, so they know who’s boss.