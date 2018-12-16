The Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live is one of holiday cheer and fun, and with host Matt Damon, that’s exactly what we got, complete with some special guests in one of the best cold opens in awhile. But along with the laughter, we also got some heartfelt moments too, especially from our host. It was a great way to close out 2018 with SNL.

So without further adieu, let’s run through the best and worst sketches of the Matt Damon hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

It’s a Wonderful Trump – A lot of the sketches that bring back Alec Baldwin back as Donald Trump fall flat, but this is the first one that actually felt truly funny and perfect for both the holiday and the climate surrounding the Trump administration. It’s an outstanding parody of It’s a Wonderful Life, featuring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro back as Michael Cohen and Robert Mueller, and the cavalcade of characters just makes this blissful alternate reality that much more enjoyable.

Best Christmas Ever – Even though pointing out the stress of being parents with young kids at Christmas is easy, this is a very well put together pre-recorded sketch. The juxtaposition is pulled off nicely, and even though it seems like a cynical perspective of being a parent at Christmas, it’s still sweet at the very end. Christmas Vacation may have done this better, but I still liked it a lot.

Weezer – This is such a surprising, niche sketch, and I’d love to know where it came from. It feels like it was crafted solely for Weezer fans (of which I’m one of the bigger ones), but the presence of Leslie Jones yelling irately about when Weezer was the best is just hilarious. On top of that, Matt Damon’s more subdued anger and response makes it even funnier. Man, I loved this sketch.