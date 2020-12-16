Apple TV+ is developing a WeCrashed TV series based on the podcast of the same name, and Jared Leto is in talks to star. This Is Us directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are set to helm the series, which tells the true story of WeWork, a commercial real estate company once valued at $47 billion dollars until it all came crashing down due to mismanagement and a general lack of vision. Basically, the folks behind the company bullshitted their way to success, but bullshit only gets you so far.

Deadline has the scoop that Jared Leto is in talks to star in WeCrashed for Apple TV+. Leto would play CEO Adam Neumann, who was really good at talking up the company but not so great at running it. The story was covered in the excellent WeCrashed podcast from Wondery. Here’s a synopsis:

The founders of WeWork thought they were on the brink of making history. The company was valued at $47 billion dollars, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. Adam had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world’s savviest investors — but did his vision ever match the company’s reality? Hosted by David Brown of the hit podcast Business Wars, WeCrashed is a six-part series about the rise and fall of WeWork. It’s a story of hope and hubris, big money and bigger screwups, and the lengths people will go to chase “unicorns.”

Believe it or not, despite all this, WeWork is still around. You can check out their website here. It’s basically like Airbnb for office space, but a disaster. Lee Eisenberg (The Office) and Drew Crevello (a co-producer on The Grudge 2) will write and executive produce the WeCrashed show, while Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, whose credits include Crazy Stupid Love and This is Us, are on board to direct.

Apple is continuing to build itself a nice little library of original programming. When it launched it had more than a few titles that people rolled their eyes at, or just ignored. But since then they’ve stuck by shows like The Morning Show, Dickinson, Ted Lasso, and Servant, which just got renewed for a third season ahead of its season 2 premiere. While none of these shows may be as buzzworthy as, say, The Mandalorian, they clearly have their fans, and Apple TV+ might end up having a fine library of originals in the end.