Servant season 2 hasn’t dropped yet, but Apple TV+ has already gone ahead and ordered season 3. The creepy M. Night Shyamalan-produced series created by Tony Basgallop and follows a mysterious couple who hire a mysterious nanny – everything is very mysterious in this show. Season 1 ended with a bit of a cliffhanger, and with this renewal news, it’s probably safe to assume season 2 will as well.

I feel so lucky to announce @AppleTV is renewing #Servant for a season 3 before S2 even airs! Apple has been such a good partner & has always supported this show. I've dreamed of telling this story in 40 parts. I know that's not guaranteed by any means so this is wonderful news. — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) December 15, 2020

In the tweet above, Mr. M. Night Shyamalan, who serves as executive producer on Servant, announced that Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of the spooky drama. Shyamalan also points out that the ultimate goal is a 40-part story. Seasons 1 and 2 are 10 episodes each, which means that what they’re really hoping for here is one more season, bringing the total seasons to four and closing out the story.

In season 1 we met Philadelphia couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell). All is not well in the Turner household – the couple’s 13-week-old son Jericho died, causing Dorothy to have a mental breakdown. To help with Dorothy’s fractured mental state, Sean introduced a reborn doll – a realistic baby doll often used to help grieving parents cope – into the equation. But the plan backfired – Dorothy believes the doll really is Jericho, and she seemingly has no memory of the real baby’s death. Further complicating matters is the introduction of a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). To Sean’s surprise, Leanne goes along with the rouse immediately. And then, just in case this wasn’t weird enough for you, the baby doll vanishes, and a real baby shows up in its place. Did Leanne kidnap someone else’s baby and bring it into the house? Has Jericho somehow been reborn? Cue the spooky music!

Season 1 ended with Leanne vanishing and the baby doll returning, while Dorothy seems to finally snap out of her delusional state and remember that Jericho is really dead. Season 2, per the official synopsis, “takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.” I liked most of Servant season 1 (you can read my review here), but the show’s glacial pacing hampered things a bit, and while I’m all for a good mystery, the first season was also way too vague for its own good. Still, I’m curious to check out season 2, and I’m also curious to see if Apple TV+ renews the show for a fourth and final season.

Servant season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ January 15, 2021.