The WeCrashed TV adaptation just got itself a series order from Apple TV+. The show is based on the podcast of the same name which chronicled the rise and fall of WeWork, a commercial real estate company once valued at $47 billion dollars until it all came crashing down due to mismanagement and a general lack of vision. The idea itself was simple – basically an Airbnb for office space. But mismanagement lead to ruin. It was previously announced that Jared Leto had been cast in the show as CEO Adam Neumann, and now Anne Hathaway has also come on board as Neumann’s wife and WeWork co-founder Rebekah Newmann.

The news comes directly from Apple TV+, with other publications confirming that Hathaway is playing Rebekah Newmann. The series is created by Lee Eisenberg (Little America, Good Boys) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark), and will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This is Us, Crazy Stupid Love). Requa and Ficarra will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello, and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executive produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company. Lee Eisenberg will co-write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner of the series alongside Drew Crevello.

The series “will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.” As mentioned above, it’s an adaptation of the podcast of the same name from Wondery. Here’s the podcast’s synopsis:

The founders of WeWork thought they were on the brink of making history. The company was valued at $47 billion dollars, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. Adam had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world’s savviest investors — but did his vision ever match the company’s reality? Hosted by David Brown of the hit podcast Business Wars, WeCrashed is a six-part series about the rise and fall of WeWork. It’s a story of hope and hubris, big money and bigger screwups, and the lengths people will go to chase “unicorns.”

It’s a crazy story, and even crazier when you realize that despite all of this, WeWork is still around (see their website here). The podcast is a breezy listen, and there’s a lot of potential here for the TV adaptation to be memorable and generate more buzz for Apple TV+.