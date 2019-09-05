Soon enough we’ll be heading into awards season, but before that, some prestige films are vying for acclaim at the likes of film festivals in Venice, Telluride and Toronto. One of them has been getting rave reviews after debuting in the mountains of Telluride and is already being called a breakout, must-see film of 2019.

Waves is the latest film from It Comes At Night director Trey Edward Shults, and it sounds like a heart-wrenching drama following a family (Sterling K. Brown, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Taylor Russell and Kelvin Harrison Jr.) that is one the verge of falling apart. With all the buzz on the festival circuit, A24 has released the first Waves trailer to get keep the anticipation growing for this promising indie.

Waves Trailer

If the quotes on display in this trailer aren’t enough to convince you, here’s what Eric Kohn at IndieWire said in his review:

”Trey Shults’ tense third feature positions the turmoil of an African American family in riveting cinematic terms, assembling an audacious saga out of constant motion, fraught exchanges, and a killer soundtrack that never lets up, While the movie risks smothering the heart of its drama in all the movement and noise, the sheer sensory overload often leads to astonishing bursts of emotional sophistication.”

This sounds like one of those dramas that’s hard to encapsulate in a movie trailer that only lasts for a couple minutes, but if you go out of your way to take a risk on a movie that doesn’t have an all-star cast, big budget special effects, or a well-known filmmaker, it sounds like you’ll be rewarded for your efforts.

Waves also stars Lucas Hedges, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, and Clifton Collins Jr., and it will be playing again at the Toronto International Film Festival after a breakout debut at Telluride.

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times

Waves arrives in theaters starting on November 1, 2019.