On the May 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
- What we’ve been Doing:
- Peter saw Helder Guimaraes’ new magic show Invisible Tango at the Geffen. Peter wants to apologize to the magicians he kind of mentioned last week. And Peter finally received his life-size Infinity Gauntlet replica and has been learning how YouTube works.
- Jacob is upgrading his home gym and wants your music recommendations.
- Hoai-Tran appeared on /Filmcast bonus ep to talk the Avengers: Endgame women moment and went to the Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. And she met Chris!
- What we’ve been Reading:
- Ben read William Goldman’s Adventures in the Screen Trade
- Chris started reading Ruined by Design: How Designers Destroyed the World, and What We Can Do to Fix It by Mike Monteiro.
- Hoai-Tran finished Dune.
- What we’ve been Watching:
- Peter watched Survivor and nothing of note this week.
- Ben and Chris both saw John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
- Jacob and Ben watched Game of Thrones
- Brad and Jacob saw Detective Pikachu.
- Jacob, Ben and Chris watched Barry.
- Ben watched The Matrix, and Jacob rewatched the Matrix sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
- Hoai-Tran watched Border, The Hustle, Someone Great, Rilakkamu and Kaoru, Fruits Basket.
- Brad watched The Front Runner, and started rewatching 30 Rock again.
- Chris watched Deadwood the Movie, and A Dog’s Journey.
- Ben watched I Think You Should Leave.
- Jacob watched The Prodigy, All Hallow’s Eve, and the series finale of Veep. He’s also giving The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 another shot.
- What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter tried Fat Burger’s “protein style”.
- Peter is going to make Jacob brag about his impressive diet progress even if he doesn’t want to.
- Brad tried Cheddar Cheese Bacon Combos, Swedish Fish Tails, and is enjoying S’Mores Oreos again.
- What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter played the Big Trouble In Little China board game, and played Vader: Immortal on the Oculus Quest at Facebook HQ.
- Ben finished Red Dead Redemption 2
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Subscribe to Peter’s new vlogging youtube channel Ordinary Adventures
- HT’s /Filmcast bonus ep to talk the Avengers: Endgame women moment
- ‘Deadwood: The Movie’ Review: A Fond Farewell to One of TV’s Greatest Shows
- John Wick Chapter 3 Review: An Action Masterpiece
- The Only Thing More Brutal Than Last Night’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Was the Final Episode of ‘Veep’
