On the May 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss what they’ve been up to at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we’ve been Doing:
  • What we’ve been Reading:
    • Ben read William Goldman’s Adventures in the Screen Trade
    • Chris started reading Ruined by Design: How Designers Destroyed the World, and What We Can Do to Fix It by Mike Monteiro.
    • Hoai-Tran finished Dune.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • Peter watched Survivor and nothing of note this week.
    • Ben and Chris both saw John Wick Chapter 3  – Parabellum.
    • Jacob and Ben watched Game of Thrones
    • Brad and Jacob saw Detective Pikachu.
    • Jacob, Ben and Chris watched Barry.
    • Ben watched The Matrix, and Jacob rewatched the Matrix sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
    • Hoai-Tran watched Border, The Hustle, Someone Great, Rilakkamu and Kaoru, Fruits Basket.
    • Brad watched The Front Runner, and started rewatching 30 Rock again.
    • Chris watched Deadwood the Movie, and A Dog’s Journey.
    • Ben watched I Think You Should Leave.
    • Jacob watched The Prodigy, All Hallow’s Eve, and the series finale of Veep. He’s also giving The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 another shot.

 

  • What we’ve been Eating:
    • Peter tried Fat Burger’s “protein style”.
    • Peter is going to make Jacob brag about his impressive diet progress even if he doesn’t want to.
    • Brad tried Cheddar Cheese Bacon Combos, Swedish Fish Tails, and is enjoying S’Mores Oreos again.
  • What we’ve been Playing:
    • Peter played the Big Trouble In Little China board game, and played Vader: Immortal on the Oculus Quest at Facebook HQ.
    • Ben finished Red Dead Redemption 2

