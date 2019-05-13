Watch as Kitra and I unbox the Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet replica, one of the most iconic movie prop replicas of out modern film era.

Infinity Gauntlet Replica Unboxing Video

I launched slashfilm.com in 2005, right before Iron Man began production. The blog has chronicled the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also my growing fandom for the characters and stories of Marvel Studios. My first trip to San Diego Comic-Con International was the year that Jon Favreau brought Iron Man to Hall H. I held the real Infinity Gauntlet on set while visiting the production of the movie, an experience (and photo) I will cherish for decades to come. Attending the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame was more than just a special movie screening. Endgame was a bookend to the first 22 films, what Kevin Feige has dubbed as “the Infinity Saga,” and this prop means much more to me than just a collectible on a bookshelf. I hope you enjoy watching as I excitedly open this package, something I’ve been waiting for since Hot Toys announced it years earlier.

From what I can tell, the Infinity Gauntlet replica is still available for purchase on Sideshow’s website. I know they only made a limited amount, so who knows how long they will still be offered. Note: this is not an advertisement, I spent my own money to buy this collectible.

It’s a massive collectible, I think the Gauntlet itself stands more than two feet tall on my shelf. If you have the room and the accommodating and understanding significant other who might also be an MCU fanatic, it’s a very striking collectible to have on your shelf. I personally prefer the glowing LED mode over the all-on option, although I’m sure that’s just a matter of taste. We purchased an extended USB to USB cord and hooked it into our Wemo system so that it automatically turns on at certain times of the day and turns off right as we usually go to bed. I know I own a couple of collectibles that operate on battery power and I never see them lit up because of this.

Now the big question is, should I buy the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet life-size replica to go alongside the Infinity Gauntlet?