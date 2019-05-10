The Infinity Gauntlet is old and busted. The Nano Gauntlet is the new hotness.

The Infinity Stones are too powerful for almost anybody to hold even a single one in their bare hands. So if you’re trying to wield all six of them, you need something that acts as a sort of conduit for the power and allows you to wield it. Originally, that’s where the Infinity Gauntlet came into play, and that’s how Thanos snapped his fingers and got rid of half of the living creatures in the entire universe.

But when Earth’s mightiest heroes try to undo what Thanos has done in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark creates an entirely new gauntlet, and Hot Toys will be releasing a life-size prop replica of it for you to display on your collectible shelf.

Avengers Endgame Nano Gauntlet

Honestly, we thought this would have been much cooler if it was called the Iron Gauntlet. But the Nano Gauntlet is a little bit more accurate, I suppose. Here’s how Hot Toys describes the incredibly detailed prop replica:

Avengers: Endgame is a stunning finale to a great cinematic journey! After Thanos snapped his fingers and half the population disappeared in the universe, the remaining Avengers have been searching for a way to bring everyone back. Their last hope falls on this Nano Gauntlet, an ultimate weapon that is designed to channel the awesome powers of all Infinity Stones at once. Recreated with exacting attention to detail, Hot Toys proudly presents today the Nano Gauntlet in its real size and proportion as seen in the latest release by Marvel Studios! The Life-Size Collectible of this Nano Gauntlet is a faithful reproduction of the iconic gauntlet worn by Iron Man in the final act of Avengers: Endgame. Measuring approximately 52cm overall in height, it features accurate paint scheme with Iron Man armor’s classic red and gold, sophisticated hardware design, six LED light-up Infinity Stones with two lighting modes perfect for display, completed with a custom base that keeps the gauntlet in an upright position. Display this impressive Life-Size collectible with other Avengers members or on its own! It is an instantly recognizable collectible that will be an imposing addition to your favorite Marvel collection!

Unfortunately, there’s no price or release date yet, so we’ll have to sweat it out to find out how much it costs. But the good news is it looks like there are some smaller versions on the way if the life-size version of the Nano Gauntlet is too expensive. But we’ll have to wait for more details on those as time goes by.