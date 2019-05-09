Bonus Ep. – Avengers: Endgame and the Women of the MCU (GUEST: Inkoo Kang from Slate)
Posted on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
While many critics have showered Avengers: Endgame with praise, some are pointing out the problematic treatment of women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. In this bonus episode, David sits down with Inkoo Kang, staff writer at Slate, and Hoai-Tran Bui, writer at Slashfilm, to talk about the female characters of the MCU.
Read Inkoo Kang’s analysis on why the feminist moments of Endgame seem patronizing here, and Hoai -Tran Bui’s take on why women of the MCU deserve more here.
