While many critics have showered Avengers: Endgame with praise, some are pointing out the problematic treatment of women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. In this bonus episode, David sits down with Inkoo Kang, staff writer at Slate, and Hoai-Tran Bui, writer at Slashfilm, to talk about the female characters of the MCU.

Read Inkoo Kang’s analysis on why the feminist moments of Endgame seem patronizing here, and Hoai -Tran Bui’s take on why women of the MCU deserve more here.

