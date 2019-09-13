Things start to get out of hand in the latest Watchmen trailer, giving us yet another look at what HBO has in store for their take on the iconic graphic novel. And if you had any lingering doubt about whether or not this show was going to be a traditional adaptation of the comic, this footage puts things to rest. Everything here is new – which means audiences really have no idea what’s coming. Watch the Watchmen trailer below.

Watchmen Trailer

One thing I’ll say about HBO’s upcoming Watchmen TV series: it looks bold. The show appears to be wild and inventive, and unlike any superhero-inspired TV series we’ve seen so far. The series is “Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, and “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.” Nicole Kassell directs the pilot from a script written by The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof, who also serves as executive producer. This trailer looks very much like “The Leftovers, but with superheroes”, and that’s likely to please plenty of people.

Rather than try to adapt the iconic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, this Watchmen is a kind of sequel, set 34 years after the events of the comic. It also exists in a world without internet or smartphones, and where Robert Redford has been serving as President of the United States since 1992. In this current timeline, the police have adopted the tactics of masked vigilantes, donning masks of their own. This is a move that’s sure to spark conversation, as the show appears to be taking aim at police brutality, among other hot-button topics.

I found this to be the weakest trailer released so far. The teaser was phenomenal, and the Comic-Con trailer was incredibly exciting. Something seems a bit off about this one, though. But I’m still highly curious about how this is all going to turn out.

Watchmen stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Adelaide Clemens, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Jean Smart, and Jeremy Irons.

Watchmen premieres on HBO October 20.