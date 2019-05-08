Tick tock. As we continue to eagerly anticipate the release of showrunner Damon Lindelof‘s take on Watchmen for HBO, the network has finally unveiled a teaser trailer that gives us more than just a flash of what to expect. Compared to what we’ve seen of the upcoming superhero drama series thus far, this minute-long trailer feels like a full meal. Check it out below.



Watchmen Teaser

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ original graphic novel heavily featured imagery of the doomsday clock, and even though this isn’t a direct adaptation of that comic, it’s cool to see that “time” motif carried forth into this sequel series.

While little details about the show have slipped out over the past year or so, including the fact that it’s set in an alternate universe where superheroes are outlawed and Jeremy Irons is playing an older version of Adrian Veidt (aka Ozymandias), information about the show’s plot have been incredibly hard to come by. But thanks to this trailer, a basic shape is starting to form.

What was the long-term effect of Rorschach sending his journal to the press at the end of the graphic novel? It appears that decades later, he’s inspired a group of masked men to carry on his vigilante legacy (how very V For Vendetta of them), much to the chagrin of the police – who are now also wearing masks, presumably to protect their identities and their families. Looks like that may not have worked out so well for Regina King‘s police officer character, and she appears to take the law into her own hands by suiting up in this bitchin’ new costume:

This is a great trailer, and one that raises far more questions than it answers (example: is that Nite Owl’s old Owlship crashing through the trees?). We can’t wait to see what Lindelof has in store for us and what ideas he’s interested in exploring through this new series.

King, who won an Oscar earlier this year for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk, stars in the new series alongside Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who provided the score for David Fincher’s The Social Network, will be creating the music for this series.

Watchmen will premiere on HBO sometime this fall.