The Office trailed off in greatness in its last few seasons, largely thanks to the departure of Steve Carell as the totally inappropriate but still lovable idiot Michael Scott. However, even in some of the less satisfying seasons, there are still bright spots. One of them is the 17th episode of the show’s seventh season, where Michael screens his homemade action adventure movie Threat Level Midnight for the employees of Dunder-Mifflin. And now you can watch the entirety of the movie, all 25 minutes of it, for free online.

Watch Threat Level Midnight from The Office

Threat Level Midnight was previously made available in this uncut version on the DVD release of the seventh season of The Office. But this is the first time it’s been made officially available online for you to watch. Since this is the full version of the movie, without all the scenes from the episode featuring everyone actually watching it, there’s a lot more of the movie that you may have never seen. For example, you get to see Meredith’s role in the movie, which says a lot about how Michael views her as a person.

Fans of Jim and Pam’s romance might be happy to see them share a tender moment. Pam, as one of the hostages of Goldenface, played by Jim, asks the villain why his face is gold. It results in a kiss on the cheek for Goldenface, but you might just see a little bit of Jim come through, as he fondly grins at the small sign of affection, albeit because of Michael’s nonsensical movie script.

If you love rewatching The Office on Netflix, you’ve got a little over a year before the beloved NBC comedy series leaves the streaming service at the end of 2020. You’ll still be able to stream the series at home, but you’ll have to use the forthcoming NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. But if that doesn’t sound appealing to you, maybe you should consider picking up the entire series on DVD. That way you can enjoy more bonus footage like this, such as outtakes, featurettes, and much more.

The Office is also available in a box set right now for $50 on Amazon.