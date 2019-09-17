Update: Sam Esmail confirmed that his Battlestar Galactica series will not be a remake but a new story set within the universe of the sci-fi franchise. Read more below.

NBCUniversal‘s forthcoming streaming service finally has a name: Peacock. An homage to the network’s iconic logo and a strong contender for the worst name of the new streaming platforms, Peacock will be launching in spring 2020 with a lineup of more than 15,000 hours of content. That includes beloved library titles like Parks and Recreation as well as new originals including reboots of Battlestar Galactica and Saved by the Bell.

NBCUniversal wants to show the world its Peacock. The network announced the name for the ad-supported, direct-to-consumer platform, which will get the spotlight during NBC’s coverage of the Summer Olympics in 2020 with originals set to launch in April 2020 after the Games, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Its title is an obvious nod to the peacock logo that NBC has used for 50 years, but will also pay homage to “NBCUniversal’s rich legacy of creating beloved films, TV series, characters and franchises that have been at the epicenter of pop culture and will continue to define the future of entertainment,” according to a press release.

Bonnie Hammer, chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, said in a statement:

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal — whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E! Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office.”

Upon debut, Peacock will offer a slate of original series from showrunners who have worked with NBCUniversal before, including Mike Schur (The Good Place) and Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot). Both will be overseeing new reboots for the streaming service, with Schur developing a Punky Brewster reboot while Esmail takes the mantle for a reboot of the acclaimed sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica. Not many details are known about Esmail’s Battlestar Galactica series, but Deadline reports that the title will fall under the massive four-year overall deal he recently struck with NBC. Esmail later confirmed on Twitter that his Battlestar Galactica series is not a remake but a “new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar.”

BSG fans, this will NOT be a remake of the amazing series @RonDMoore launched because… why mess with perfection? Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all! — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) September 17, 2019

THR broke the news that a Saved by the Bell reboot is also in the works from writer Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, Great News) with stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley confirmed to return. Other cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, are set to potentially return in the comedy series exploring what happens when “California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.”

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for both Parks and Recreation and The Office, which NBCUniversal acquired back from Netflix for a lofty fee. Other library titles set to debut at launch on the service will eventually become exclusive to the platform, THR reports. Those titles include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Galactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, King of Queens, Married … With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef and Will & Grace. The service will also feature movies from the Universal arm of NBCUniversal.

Peacock will launch in April 2020. Pricing has not yet been announced.