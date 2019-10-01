Back in August, we learned that Mortal Kombat 11 would be adding a couple interesting new characters to the fighting roster. The Terminator, Joker and Spawn are all being added to the video game over the next few months as downloadable content, but the first one out of the gate is the aged T-800 Terminator as portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate. However, they clearly couldn’t afford to get the former Governator to do the voice himself. But we think the game developers made up for it by including a special move where the Terminator smashes a man’s genitals.

Watch the Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator gameplay footage below to see for yourself.

Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator Gameplay Footage

The first Mortal Kombat 11 Terminator gameplay footage has arrived from PlayStation, and there are plenty of great references to the film franchise for fans to enjoy.

Right out of the gate, when The Terminator walks into an arena, he pulls a shotgun out of a box, just as he does in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. But instead of a box of flowers, it’s a box of Johnny Cage action figures, one of which he steps on and breaks after it falls to the floor.

As for The Terminator’s fighting moves, they’re pretty basic, though he does carry that shotgun with him and can use it throughout the fight. The character moves in kind of a clunky way, not unlike the Terminator of the first two films in the franchise. He still moves quickly, and delivers some hard punches and kicks. The Terminator also has some cool special moves, including some kind of futuristic grenade, and the ability to teleport, complete with the look of the electric orb upon his departure and arrival.

At first, I was a little disappointed that The Terminator’s clothes and skin didn’t slowly deteriorate as the fight went on to reveal the metal skeleton beneath. But the developer’s did allow for that to be revealed in full if The Terminator is hit with a fire attack. Then you get to fight as just the metal Terminator skeleton.

There’s also The Terminator’s fatality, which sends the defeated opponent back in time, cutting off their legs in the process of going through the time portal, and sending them to the future where another Terminator blasts a whole through them with a big laser gun.

But the real gift here is The Terminator’s so-called Krushing Blow (a signature move fighters have in the game). Start around the 1:20 mark in this gameplay video and prepare yourself to see The Terminator laying out Jax on the ground, and then proceed to stomp right on his crotch, with an x-ray style shot showing the interior flesh of his genitals being smashed until they burst. Video games are art, people!

You can play as The Terminator starting on October 8 if you have Early Access for Mortal Kombat 11.