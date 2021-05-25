Back in December 2020, the delayed animated sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business was eyeing a fall 2021 release. However, now that theaters are opening up, Universal Pictures has decided a summer theatrical release for the DreamWorks Animation movie is more appropriate. But just in case some families still aren’t ready to head back to theaters this season, Boss Baby: The Family Business will be released on the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock on the same day it hits theaters.

The Boss Baby: The Family Business is now slated to hit theaters on July 2, 2021, just in time for the Independence Day weekend. This way, families who are hesitant to head back to theaters can all go mad rewatching the Boss Baby sequel over and over again.

Jim Orr, President of Domestic Distribution at Universal Pictures said in a statement:

“Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theater seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock.”

In case you don’t remember the trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business, here’s the bizarre new direction of this bizarre series:

In The Boss Baby: Family Business, Alec Baldwin is back as the titular character, an executive baby named Ted who is wise beyond his years and working for the secret agent organization known as BabyCorp. However, the sequel finds Ted and his big brother Tim (James Marsden) all grown up and estranged from each other. But they’ll soon remember their bond when Tim’s daughter Tina reveals she’s now under the employ of BabyCorp, and she needs Ted and Tim to help her on a new mission.

After drinking a special formula that turns Ted and Tim into kids again for 48 hours, the brothers must infiltrate the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood led by Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum) to stop him from creating some very bad babies. Honestly, it feels like an acid trip every time we have to write about the Boss Baby franchise.

Tracey Ullman is the new boss baby Tina, while Ariana Greenblatt plays Tim’s gifted seven-year old daughter Tabitha. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel are back as Tim’s parents, and Eva Longoria voices Tim’s wife Carol. The sequel is directed by Tom McGrath and produced by Jeff Hermann.