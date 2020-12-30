Talk about a demotion. The Boss Baby 2 will have to boss at a later date, thanks to a new release date move from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation. Which means fans of Alec Baldwin‘s fast-talking baby will need tp pencil in a new date to go to theaters.

Variety reports that the animated comedy sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business has been moved from its planned March 26 release date to September 17, 2021. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation announced the move Monday.

The move pushes The Boss Baby 2 to the date originally set for The Bad Guys, another upcoming DreamWorks Animation film, which is now currently unscheduled, though Variety notes that a 2022 release date for this film will be announced in the coming weeks. For those wondering, The Bad Guys is based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey, which follows the misadventures of five notorious bad guys — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantuala — who try to do good. The Bad Guys isdirected by Pierre Perifel from a script by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston and stars Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Marc Maron.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is a very odd follow-up to the original 2017 Boss Baby, a tongue-in-cheek comedy about a talking baby (voiced by Baldwin) which became an unexpected box office hit for Universal — earning more than $520 million at the worldwide box office and even scoring an Oscar nomination. The sequel, directed by Tom McGrath with a script by Michael McCullers, sounds like it only gets weirder, as it follows the adult siblings who get turned back into their child selves. Here’s the lengthy synopsis from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation: