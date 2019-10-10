Last weekend brought the second season premiere of the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Resistance. It also happens to be the final season of the series that has been unfolding concurrently with the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will soon lead up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But if you’re one of those people who doesn’t keep up with the show on cable because you cut the cord long ago, you can still watch the first episode, “Into the Unknown,” on YouTube right now for free.

Star Wars Resistance Season 2 Episode 1 – “Into the Unknown”

Following their battle with the First Order, Kaz and his friends hope to reach the Resistance base on D’Qar. But the Colossus has suffered damage, and there may be other threats lurking in the shadows…

The animated series has featured several cameos by characters from the film saga, including Poe Dameron (actually voiced by Oscar Isaac), General Leia Organa, and the feisty BB-8. And if this final series is leading up to The Rise of Skywalker, perhaps we can expect more familiar faces to pop up.

Personally, I found it hard to get invested in Star Wars Resistance simply because I don’t like the animation style very much. But there have been some interesting tidbits to come out of the series in its short time on the air. For a more in-depth look at the episode, be sure to check out our review over here. If anything interesting leading up to The Rise of Skywalker comes out of this season, we’ll be sure to bring it to your attention.

Star Wars Resistance airs on Sundays at 6pm ET/PT on Disney XD and 10pm ET/PT on Disney Channel. And if you’re interested in what’s to come in the next episode this weekend, here’s a sneak preview for you: