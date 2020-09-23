Schitt’s Creek made a historic run at the 72nd Primetime Emmys last weekend by sweeping the entire comedy category. With so much hype, why haven’t so many viewers heard much about this series? Well, that’s because it first aired on PopTV, the channel that used to have the cable guide. Thankfully, Netflix helped raise the profile of the series by being the streaming home for the first five seasons, and soon, the entire series will be even easier to find.

Comedy Central will start airing reruns of Schitt’s Creek, starting at the beginning and running through the entire series, starting on October 2. Plus, the final season of Schitt’s Creek will be arriving on Netflix in early October as well.

For those just now hopping in a boat and heading up Schitt’s Creek, here’s the first season trailer and synopsis:

When filthy-rich video store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup and rebuild their empire from within the rural city limits of their only remaining asset – Schitt’s Creek, an armpit of a town they once bought as a joke.

The Hollywood Reporter has details on how you can watch Schitt’s Creek reruns at Comedy Central. Starting on Friday, October 2, Comedy Central will air five episodes of the series each week, from start to finish. It’s a smart move for ViacomCBS to put reruns of their Emmy winner on a much more popular channel since most people probably don’t even know what Pop TV is. Since the media conglomerate owns both, it’s a win-win for them.

But if you’d rather work through Schitt’s Creek at your own pace, there’s another option for you too. The first five seasons have been sitting at Netflix for awhile now (they’re also available for free with ads at CW Seed), just waiting for you to binge them. As for the final sixth season, that will be available to stream on Netflix starting on October 7, as the streaming service just recently announced:

The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H — Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020

On top of winning the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, the show walked away with the awards for writing and directing, as well as wins for series stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy. People have been raving about the final season of the series every since it wrapped up back at the beginning of April, and now you can see what everyone has been talking about.