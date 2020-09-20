Tonight brings the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards to ABC, honoring the best achievements in television from the past year. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting an usual virtual version of the broadcast in the age of coronavirus. Which TV shows will come away with the top prizes in comedy and drama on the small screen? See if your favorites take home any trophies when the winners are announced starting at 8:00 P.M. ET / 5:00 P.M PT. We’ll be updating the list live as the winners are announced, so stay tuned.

2020 Emmy Winners

Winners will be posted here (IN BOLD) and updated during the ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark (WINNER)

Sarah Snook – Succession

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (WINNER)

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron –The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (“The Interview”)

Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)

Mark Mylod – Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Andrij Parekh – Succession (“Hunting”) (WINNER)

Alik Sakharov – Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff – Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong – Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”) (WINNER)

Miki Johnson – Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Peter Morgan – The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy – Ozark (“All In”)

Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)

John Shiban – Ozark (“Boss Fight”)

Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession (WINNER)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer (FOX)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen (WINNER)

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Dramatic Special

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (“Episode 5”)

Steph Green – Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)

Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Maria Schrader – Unorthodox (WINNER)

Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)

Stephen Williams – Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (“Shirley”)

Susannah Grant – Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”) (WINNER)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch – Normal People (“Episode 3”)

Anna Winger – Unorthodox (“Part 1”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen (WINNER)

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (PopTV) (WINNER)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – SNL

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows – Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (WINNER)

Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)

Matt Shakman – The Great (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (WINNER)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)

Tony McNamara – The Great (“The Great”)

Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)

Michael Schur – The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)

Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (“Ghosts”)

David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef –Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Plus, here are some key winners from the Creative Arts Emmys announced throughout the past week. You can find the full list of 72nd Primetime Emmys nominees below that.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO) (WINNER)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)