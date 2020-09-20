2020 Emmy Winners: Full List Updated Live During the TV Awards Ceremony
Posted on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Tonight brings the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards to ABC, honoring the best achievements in television from the past year. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting an usual virtual version of the broadcast in the age of coronavirus. Which TV shows will come away with the top prizes in comedy and drama on the small screen? See if your favorites take home any trophies when the winners are announced starting at 8:00 P.M. ET / 5:00 P.M PT. We’ll be updating the list live as the winners are announced, so stay tuned.
2020 Emmy Winners
Winners will be posted here (IN BOLD) and updated during the ceremony.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark (WINNER)
Sarah Snook – Succession
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (WINNER)
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron –The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (“The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod – Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Andrij Parekh – Succession (“Hunting”) (WINNER)
Alik Sakharov – Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff – Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong – Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”) (WINNER)
Miki Johnson – Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan – The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy – Ozark (“All In”)
Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban – Ozark (“Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession (WINNER)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer (FOX)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Jean Smart – Watchmen
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen (WINNER)
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Dramatic Special
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (“Episode 5”)
Steph Green – Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)
Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
Maria Schrader – Unorthodox (WINNER)
Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams – Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Dramatic Special
Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (“Shirley”)
Susannah Grant – Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”) (WINNER)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch – Normal People (“Episode 3”)
Anna Winger – Unorthodox (“Part 1”)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (WINNER)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen (WINNER)
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (PopTV) (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – SNL
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows – Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (WINNER)
Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shakman – The Great (“The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (WINNER)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara – The Great (“The Great”)
Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)
Michael Schur – The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)
Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (“Ghosts”)
David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
Ramy Youssef –Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Plus, here are some key winners from the Creative Arts Emmys announced throughout the past week. You can find the full list of 72nd Primetime Emmys nominees below that.
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO) (WINNER)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)