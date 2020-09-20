2020 Emmys Winners

Tonight brings the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards to ABC, honoring the best achievements in television from the past year. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting an usual virtual version of the broadcast in the age of coronavirus. Which TV shows will come away with the top prizes in comedy and drama on the small screen? See if your favorites take home any trophies when the winners are announced starting at 8:00 P.M. ET / 5:00 P.M PT. We’ll be updating the list live as the winners are announced, so stay tuned.

2020 Emmy Winners

Winners will be posted here (IN BOLD) and updated during the ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark (WINNER)
Sarah Snook – Succession
Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (WINNER)
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron –The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (“The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod – Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Andrij Parekh – Succession (“Hunting”) (WINNER)
Alik Sakharov – Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff – Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong – Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”) (WINNER)
Miki Johnson – Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan – The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy – Ozark (“All In”)
Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban – Ozark (“Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession (WINNER)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer (FOX)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Jean Smart – Watchmen
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen (WINNER)
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Dramatic Special

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (“Episode 5”)
Steph Green – Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)
Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
Maria Schrader – Unorthodox (WINNER)
Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams – Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (“Shirley”)
Susannah Grant – Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”) (WINNER)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch – Normal People (“Episode 3”)
Anna Winger – Unorthodox (“Part 1”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen (WINNER)
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (PopTV) (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – SNL
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

James Burrows – Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (WINNER)
Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shakman – The Great (“The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (WINNER)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil – What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara – The Great (“The Great”)
Stefani Robinson – What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)
Michael Schur – The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)
Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows (“Ghosts”)
David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
Ramy Youssef  –Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (WINNER)
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Plus, here are some key winners from the Creative Arts Emmys announced throughout the past week. You can find the full list of 72nd Primetime Emmys nominees below that.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC) (WINNER)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO) (WINNER)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

