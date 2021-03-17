Unless you live in the United Kingdom or subscribe to AMC+, you haven’t been able to partake in the crime series Gangs of London from The Raid franchise director Gareth Evans. Thankfully, that’s about to change, because the first season of Gangs of London is about to start airing on the regular AMC cable channel starting in April.

AMC sent out a press release and a teaser announcing the arrival of Gangs of London on Sunday, April 4:

Here’s the official synopsis for Gangs of London:

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (??p? Dìrísù), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London. It doesn’t end with the Wallaces though, there are shadowy higher powers at play.

The first season premiered on AMC+ back in October last year after arriving in the UK on Sky Atlantic earlier in the spring of 2020. The series has already been given a second season order, and clearly AMC wants to get viewership numbers up for this series, and potentially attract more subscribers to AMC+ for when the second season rolls around.

Gangs of London also stars Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits), Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MotherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note). The series is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Pulse Films produced in association with SISTER for Sky Studios, and AMC will serve as co-producer for the second season.

The second season of Gangs of London doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2022. That should give you plenty of time to catch up with the series that RogerEbert.com called “a bold continuation of the mafia movie tradition, yet like the inexperienced figures at its center, the show carves its own enthralling path.” Find out for yourself next month. In the meantime, here’s a trailer from the show’s premiere on AMC+ back in October 2020: