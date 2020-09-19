As promised last month, a star-studded table read of the classic coming-of-age high school comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High unfolded this past week to raise funds for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a nonprofit charity co-founded by Sean Penn, one of the film’s co-stars. But the cast of the table read didn’t include any other actors from the original movie.

Instead, the Fast Times and Ridgemont High table read (virtually) starred the likes of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel and Morgan Freeman. Now you can watch the entire table read online for your entertainment, and while everyone has been buzzing about Pitt and Aniston reuniting online, it’s Shia LaBeouf who takes a cue from Sean Penn and steals the show as Jeff Spicoli. Watch below!

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read

Here’s how the all-star cast for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read breaks down. Jennifer Aniston played Linda, Brad Pitt was Brad, Julia Roberts was Stacy, Matthew McConaughey was Mike, Dane Cook was Mark (and the table read’s host), Shia LaBeouf was Spicoli, Henry Golding was Mr. Vargas, John Legend was Charles Jefferson and Little Charles Jefferson, Ray Liotta was Mr. Hand and Jimmy Kimmel played some teenage girls and other random parts. Providing all the non-dialogue parts was Morgan Freeman as the narrator.

Other notable appearances included Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, the film’s director Amy Heckerling, and screenwriter Cameron Crowe. And though Sean Penn also participated in the completely unrehearsed table read, he obviously didn’t reprise his role as the surfer stoner bro Jeff Spicoli. Instead, he only took the minor part of the pizza guy who delivers an order to Spicoli in the middle of class, recreating one of the most famous scenes in the entire movie.

Speaking of famous scenes in the movie, the internet was abuzz with joy after seeing the scene in which Pitt had to pretend to be caught masturbating to Aniston’s character getting out of the pool in a bikini. Aniston clearly played it cool, but Pitt was endearingly embarrassed as it played out. It could just be because there was no rehearsal, but it’s more likely because it’s a bit of an odd scene to play out with your former significant other.

Even though you missed the table read, which raised $50,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts in vulnerable communities, you can still make a donation to CORE for all their efforts right here.