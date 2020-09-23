On Sunday night, Marvel fans were treated to the surprise debut of the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, coming to the streaming service later this year. There were plenty of details to pore over in the series following Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as Scarlet Witch, and her deceased synthetic significant other Vision (Paul Bettany), and it seems fans thought so too. The new WandaVision trailer was watched a massive 53 million times in the first 24 hours it was online. That’s more views than the Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl spot released in 2018.

Deadline has the news on the WandaVision trailer views statistic thanks to entertainment social media monitor RelishMix. One of the representatives for the company pointed out that WandaVision‘s trailer debut is “in a league with Avengers and Fast & Furious franchises following a Super Bowl drop in a day.”

Not only is it in league with those kind of advertisements, but it blew the 24-hour numbers for this year’s Super Bowl spots out of the water. Black Widow has 18.7 million, then Mulan landed 12.4 million, and No Time To Die followed with 10.1 million. Even looking back to some of the bigger recent Super Bowl spots, WandaVision nearly doubled the traffic of Avengers: Infinity War, which had 30.9 million, and Stranger Things season 2 in 2017, which raked in 28.2 million.

Considering the fact that WandaVision follows two of the less prominent characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is somewhat surprising. Neither of the characters even have their own franchise, having been members of the ensemble in other films. But perhaps that’s why fans are so curious to know more about them.

There’s also the fact that Marvel fans are in the middle of a drought. This is the first time in over a decade that so much time has gone by without a Marvel Studios movie being released in theaters. It’s been nearly a year and a half since Avengers: Endgame arrived in April of 2019, and Black Widow has now been pushed back to May 7, 2021, arriving a full year after it was originally intended for release. Knowing that there’s new Marvel content on the way in the form of their first series is en enticing prospect right now, especially when it looks as unique and strange as WandaVision.

WandaVision doesn’t have an official release date yet, but there are rumors that it could premiere Thanksgiving weekend.