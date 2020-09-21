Last night during the Emmys, a surprise trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision was released. The show has been confirmed to be the first Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ later this year, arriving before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will likely now be delayed until 2021. But don’t worry, because as our WandaVision trailer breakdown reveals, this looks like Marvel’s trippiest production yet, making it far more intriguing than anything Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are up to.

Check out the finer details in our WandaVision trailer breakdown.

WandaVision Trailer Breakdown

The trailer begins with a whimsical sort of classic television score and this vintage version of the Marvel Studios logo, given a rounded, early TV aesthetic, including being in the old school 4:3 aspect ratio.

Over shots of a classic automobile driving into a neighborhood with a “Just Married” sign on the back, we hear the lyrics of The Platters song “Twilight Time,” a romantic song about longing to be with a loved one in the evening light as the sun is setting. It’s a lovely way to reveal Wanda Maximoff and Vision arriving in their new home after just being married.

But twilight also has another meaning, which is a period or state of obscurity, ambiguity, or gradual decline, and as we see later in this trailer, there’s clearly something not right about what Wanda Maximoff and Vision are experiencing. In fact, if you go read the full lyrics with that in mind, the song becomes rather ominous.

The trailer continues in classic sitcom fashion with Vision giving his wife a kiss on the head, and Wanda wanting them to fit in to their new neighborhood. Of course, that could prove to be a challenge as Vision uses his powers to hide his identity, and Wanda uses her powers to accomplish everyday chores, not unlike Samantha in Bewitched.

Kathryn Hahn makes her first appearance in this trailer, and as she goes to open the front door of the house, she says, “Oh, this is gonna be a gas!” It’s a harmless line, but there’s a hint of menace in there. The character’s name is Agnes in closed captioning, which feels close to a key comic character named Agatha Harkness, a survivor of the original Salem witch trials who helps Scarlet Witch and Vision create their children. This especially makes sense when we consider what Hahn does and how she appears later in the trailer. But more on that in a moment.

We get a shot of Wanda using her powers in the kitchen. Since this is a classic TV vibe, we don’t get any of the swirling red visual effects that have traditionally been used to visualize her powers in the Marvel Studios movies.

But we do get to see the result of her powers, which is setting the table for dinner, including this bottle of wine. It seems like your average French wine, but if you look at the label, you’ll see it says, “Maison Du Mepris.” If you don’t speak French, that won’t mean anything to you, but it translates to “House of Contempt.” Still unsure why that matters? Well, look at the label on the neck of the bottle. There’s a big “M” on it, and House of M is a key comic book story arc following Scarlet Witch after she’s suffered a mental breakdown and tried to alter the fabric of reality to recreate her lost children. It’s Scarlet Witch at her most powerful, most unstable, and most deadly. While that story likely isn’t at the center of WandaVision, this reference to it does bring to mind some intriguing thoughts, but we’ll get to that shortly.

Here’s a cast member reveal that we hadn’t heard about yet: That 70s Show actress Debra Jo Rupp as what seems to be a nosy neighbor. She asks, “Where did you two move from? How long have you been married? And why don’t you have children yet?” Wanda begins to answer the question, though seemingly without much certainty, and Vision picks up the thread, or at least he tries.

Suddenly both Wanda and Vision realize that they don’t know their story. They don’t remember getting married or anything that brought them to where they are now.

Arthur (Fred Melamed) gets increasingly angry when they don’t answer any of the questions, slamming his hands down on the table. The aspect ratio begins to widen as Wanda and Vision look increasingly worried as they glance at each other while Arthur continues to hit the table with his hands, despite his wife beckoning him to stop. This illusion is starting to break.

The trailer begins to rewind, going backwards through some of the footage we just saw, including a couple shots being rewound that we didn’t see, like the one above. There doesn’t nothing revelatory about these new shots, but it’s the act of rewinding what we’ve seen that brings us into the reveal of whatever this illusion or construct might be.

The illusion of the sitcom begins to change, just like the aspect ratio, and we see the black and white Wanda and Vision slowly turn to color as the living room warps around them, resembling the tube TV screens of decades ago.

Then we get a couple quick shots of Wanda and Vision in the style of famous sitcoms from other decades. The one above appears to be from the 1960s, though it could be from the 1970s since the style does match a similar look from a shot in Marvel’s Disney+ showcase trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year. Then again, the shot that looks like it was emulating The Brady Bunch showed a pregnant Wanda, which would lead us right into…

This shot actually shows us the two babies that were hinted at in the aforementioned Marvel Disney+ showcase trailer. This setting seems to be inspired by the 1980s, potentially also the 1990s, looking like a Roseanne kind of sitcom. As we mentioned before, these two babies are likely William and Thomas, AKA Wiccan and Speed, who are mutants with their own special abilities in the comics.

Remember when we mentioned House of M earlier? Well, that comic arc opens with Scarlet Witch giving birth to these twins, with Doctor Strange as her attending physician. Vision is at her side, and they’re a proud family. But this turns out to be nothing more than a vision in Wanda’s head as she sits in the devastation of the former mutant paradise Genosha, and Professor Charles Xavier interrupts these thoughts and asks her to turn the world back to normal after bending reality to bring her kids back. But she refues.

Again, the story that House of M tells after this likely isn’t being adapted in WandaVision, but this set-up would seem to indicate that what’s happening to Wanda is some kind of attempt to either dull her powers, perhaps after some kind of powerful, accidental outburst, or maybe someone wants to learn more about her powers so they can be exploited. And there’s plenty more evidence of that coming up in the rest of the trailer.

Kathryn Hahn pops up again, this time in the 1980s setting, all decked out in nostalgic aerobics gear. She has no dialogue this time, but she’s about to provide another key development in the trailer.

In what appears to be the “real world,” or perhaps the most modern television setting, Vision takes flight from a subdivision where kids can be spotted trick-or-treating on Halloween.

When he lands elsewhere in the neighborhood after flying above it, he stops in front of a singular car. Who’s inside?

It’s Kathryn Hahn, and she just so happens to be dressed as a witch for Halloween. Vision touches the side of her head and gives a little zap, which seems to snap her out of a sort of trance inside the car.

Hahn immediately asks if she’s dead, which Vision seems to be confused by. He says, “No, why would you think that?” And she ominously says, “Because you are.”

Then she’s suddenly laughing maniacally like a real wicked witch, and this is a moment that makes us think that Hahn could end up being the villain of the series. If not, she’s somehow involved with whatever this illusion/construct might be. However, since this seems like it’s meant to be something unfolding inside Wanda’s head, why do we get this isolated moment with Vision on his own and Wanda is nowhere to be seen?

A series of two quick shots begins, the first with Vision walking around a neighborhood at dusk on Halloween. He’s wearing a cheap costume version of Vision’s look from classic Marvel Comics as kids in costumes walk the streets around him. This likely goes hand-in-hand with the comics-accurate costume that Wanda is seen wearing briefly earlier in this trailer, a shot that was already glimpsed in the Marvel Disney+ showcase from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, another shot of Wanda shows her sitting in the middle of the living room and realizing she can manipulate pieces of the living room she’s in, warping them as if they were images on a television. This is what makes us think that whatever is unfolding inside of her head is being created by someone else. And that would seem to be confirmed by the series of shots that follow.

Suddenly, we see a body that appears to be dressed in vintage 1960s or 1970s clothing flying through the air in broad daylight. At the beginning of the shot, you can see where she’s coming from is likely the neighborhood in which Wanda and Vision live. She also has red swirls around her body which would seem to indicate that she’s being thrown a great distance by Wanda’s powers.

Suddenly, this same woman appears out of thin air, seemingly warping out of a distorted TV portal, the red swirls again appearing around her body. And she lands near a sign that’s meant to welcome people to the nearby neighborhood. But also around this area are cement barricades and…

Armed soldiers with military style Hummers, and one man stands out in front, walking towards the body that just flew out at them. We know Randall Park is reprising his Ant-Man role as Jimmy Woo, a government agent, but that’s not him. Though it does make us wonder if he’s involved in all this, and maybe this is where Kat Dennings‘ character from Thor comes into play as well.

Above a helicopter swirls, shining a light on the body that just flew through the air and landed on the ground. Nearby, there are clearly makeshift facilities for these soldiers to use. Nearby there appears to be a fence blocking off any unauthorized personnel from being in the area. Are they holding Wanda and conducting experiments on her?

Finally, we get to see who this body belongs to. It’s Teyonah Parris, who was previously announced to be playing Monica Rambeau, the now-grown up daughter of Maria Rambeau, the Air Force pilot played by Lashana Lynch in Captain Marvel. Why was she thrown out of this neighborhood like that?

My bet is that she’s a government agent tasked with helping contain and maintain what’s happening with Wanda and Vision. It would appear that maybe Wanda has been living in a small neighborhood, and perhaps she started losing control of her powers. Someone is trying to keep them at bay by putting her in these idyllic sitcom settings so she thinks that she’s living some kind of happily ever after. Rambeau is likely a real person playing a part to make the illusion feel more real. This is all just speculation on my part though.

Finally, we end back on the bliss of ignorance as Wanda says, “We are an unusual couple, you know.” And Vision kindly responds, “Oh, I don’t think that was ever in question.” Then the two smile and stare directly at the camera in the cheesiest sitcom fashion.

***

This looks like it could easily be the strangest thing to come out of Marvel Studios, even moreso that Doctor Strange. In fact, I’m wondering that since WandaVision is tied to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness if Benedict Cumberbatch will make some kind of appearance in this series. Perhaps he gets called in to help with whatever this scenario is involving Wanda and Vision. Can he help control her powers? We just want to know what’s going on here! But for now, we’ll have to patiently wait for the next trailer and the show’s debut later this year, which just might be in December.