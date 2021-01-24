Marvel’s WandaVision is slowly unfurling over on Disney+, and following the debut of each new episode, we’ll also be getting the soundtracks every single week. Walt Disney Records has made the soundtracks for the first two episodes of the series available, featuring not only the score by Ant-Man and the Wasp and Frozen 2 composer Christophe Beck, but also the original theme songs by Frozen franchise songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Christophe Beck is responsible for composing and producing each of the score’s tracks for all nine episodes. This includes the music that pays homage to the style of classic sitcoms from each era they’re recreating. Beck said:

“For each era, the music is a loving homage to the sitcom scores typical of the time period. This involved not only the instrumentation, but also the composition style.”

This meant using small orchestras for the earlier episodes but embracing a pop-rock style in the more modern sitcom style. But on top of that, Beck also utilized period-specific recording and mixing techniques to make the sound as authentic to the time period as possible.

Along with the sitcom scores, Beck is also responsible for the more traditional Marvel movie score that comes in when the mystery at the center of WandaVision starts to get a little tense and unnerving.

The WandaVision soundtrack has the score and themes for the first two episodes available now, which you can listen to through your choice of digital music provider. In the meantime, here’s the release schedule for the rest of the soundtracks for each episode.

Episode 3 – January 29

Episode 4 – February 5

Episode 5 – February 12

Episode 6 – February 19

Episode 7 – February 26

Episode 8 – March 5

Episode 9 – March 12

The first three episodes of WandaVision are available now, and new episodes are available each Friday on Disney+.