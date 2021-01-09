The first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is WandaViaion. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the superhero couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision will debut with two episodes on January 15, but critics have already seen the first three episodes of the show and have taken to social media with their initial reactions to the series. It sounds like there’s quite an intriguing mystery in this unique and ambitious series, so let’s take a look at the WandaVision early buzz to see what people think so far.

Let’s kick things off with a reaction from our own Hoai-Tran Bui, who compares the series the work of David Lynch:

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmH — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 9, 2021

Our editor-in-chief, Peter Sciretta says it’s one of Marvel’s most unique offerings in the MCU yet:

#WandaVision is unlike anything you’ve seen before in the MCU. It’s so strange, funny, and the mystery is compelling (albeit a slow burn. Fans of vintage sitcoms will adore its commitment to the details, while still being genuinely funny. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) January 9, 2021

Our old pal Germain Lussier also walked away intrigued by the mystery at the center of WandaVision:

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It's weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I'm so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

Brandon Davis at ComicBook.com also came away impressed by the series, posting this positive take:

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows. There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

James Viscardi, also of ComicBook.com, was over the moon for the three episodes available for critics:

How #WandaVision approaches what we think is normal and what isn’t makes it an incredibly fun watch just three episodes in. I am impressed at how much it offers fans waiting for MCU content while still showing restraint. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

Griffin Schiller of The Playlist dug a little deeper into what makes WandaVision so good:

The detailed craftsmanship & practicality that went into recreating the spirit of classic sitcoms is absolutely stunning, but the real magic trick is Shakman's mastery over a complex tone. It's hysterical, tense, compelling, otherworldly. One of my FAV MCU entries. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vWHIzdi2hz — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

Here are a bunch more reactions from critics who seem to be on board for whatever Marvel Studios has to offer:

I’ve seen the first three episodes of #WandaVision and man is it my jam. If you fret that all superhero stories can feel the same, here is big proof otherwise. I found it delightfully trippy and intriguing. I love what I’ve seen so far and can’t wait to see the entire season. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is a weird way to return to the MCU (remember, it was MEANT to be the fourth project of of Phase 4) and will take some adjustment for those seeking a traditional superhero story, but I think it will grab people more and more if they accept it’s doing its own thing. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021

Screened the first three episodes, which are all short but don’t feel that way, and just really enjoyed getting to experience the fun of this unique concept and execution. Marvel should lean into “different” more often. #WandaVision — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 9, 2021

Saw the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision & fell madly in love with the style, tone & storytelling. A truly unique & interesting setting to see two extremely powerful superheroes. So much charm, danger & great easter eggs. Fantastic practical effects & aspect ratio shifts. Love. pic.twitter.com/MUD0qpZNQx — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of #WandaVision are the legit business. A funny, sharply-tuned knockout. Will satiate the tastes of sitcom & superhero fans, especially when it spoofs the conventional. Paul Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen are great, but Teyonah Parris & Kathryn Hahn are HIGHlights pic.twitter.com/Y5SkhqPKko — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 9, 2021

Three episodes into #WandaVision and I. Am. Hooked. Not only is the series a loving recreation of classic television shows (everything beautiful), but the story is so compelling. Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are adorable and hilarious. My most anticipated didn't disappoint! pic.twitter.com/jZVE6zIlQB — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of WANDAVISION are a fantastic creative spin on the sitcom format that makes way for a very intriguing season debut. Truly new ground for Marvel with inventive filmmaking that makes each episode special. pic.twitter.com/pMe6uGUX3t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2021

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

WandaVision is everything I wanted it to be and more. It is not a parody or snarky take on classic sitcoms. It’s the most respectful, sincere celebration of that art form that I’ve seen…. ever? — Brett White (@brettwhite) January 9, 2021

WandaVision – it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked! Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/HHuTj93cdf — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) January 9, 2021

I saw three episodes of WandaVision and I am hooked. They really go for it.

This has to be one of the most ambitious (also weirdest) things Marvel’s ever done, and this is the studio that had 300 superheroes in their last movie. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 9, 2021

Watched 3 eps of @MarvelStudios’ @wandavision! I love that rather than doing a 3hr MCU movie they’re exploring TV as a medium. So far it’s a fun head trip, Olsen & Bettany make a surprisingly able comedy team. Layering in LOTS of Easter Eggs & clues. Kathryn Hahn steals the show! pic.twitter.com/oQXSq8XgXx — Max Evry (@maxevry) January 9, 2021

It’s like WANDAVISION was specifically made for me. Each of the three episodes I saw fully captures (and rarely deviates) from the tone, humor and dialogue from a classic sitcom. Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor is incredible. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2021

Sounds like a great way to kick off this new era of Marvel Studios on the small screen, which will continue with upcoming shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March, Loki later this year, and an upcoming line-up that includes Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Armor Wars, all with narrative ties to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s the official synopsis for WandaVision from Marvel Studios:

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision premieres with two episodes on Disney+ starting January 15, 2020 and will debut weekly after that.