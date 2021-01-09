WandaVision Trailer

The first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is WandaViaion. The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the superhero couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision will debut with two episodes on January 15, but critics have already seen the first three episodes of the show and have taken to social media with their initial reactions to the series. It sounds like there’s quite an intriguing mystery in this unique and ambitious series, so let’s take a look at the WandaVision early buzz to see what people think so far.

WandaVision Early Buzz

Let’s kick things off with a reaction from our own Hoai-Tran Bui, who compares the series the work of David Lynch:

Our editor-in-chief, Peter Sciretta says it’s one of Marvel’s most unique offerings in the MCU yet:

Our old pal Germain Lussier also walked away intrigued by the mystery at the center of WandaVision:

Brandon Davis at ComicBook.com also came away impressed by the series, posting this positive take:

James Viscardi, also of ComicBook.com, was over the moon for the three episodes available for critics:

Griffin Schiller of The Playlist dug a little deeper into what makes WandaVision so good:

Here are a bunch more reactions from critics who seem to be on board for whatever Marvel Studios has to offer:

Sounds like a great way to kick off this new era of Marvel Studios on the small screen, which will continue with upcoming shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March, Loki later this year, and an upcoming line-up that includes Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Armor Wars, all with narrative ties to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s the official synopsis for WandaVision from Marvel Studios:

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision premieres with two episodes on Disney+ starting January 15, 2020 and will debut weekly after that.

