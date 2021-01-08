The first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be WandaVision. Following the distorted sitcom marriage of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the synthetic being known as Vision (Paul Bettany), the series will kick off a new era for the MCU that will unfold both on the small screen and the big screen over the next few years. Fans have been hungry for any new Marvel projects in the wake of the delay of Black Widow, and they’ll finally be satiated with a two-episode premiere for WandaVision when the show debuts next week.

Disney has announced that the WandaVision premiere will have two episodes arriving on January 15. After that, the show will stick to releasing one episode every week, with the third episode arriving on January 22 and presumably every Friday after that until the series is completed. Just recently, Disney+ confirmed that the series would run for nine episodes, which will take us into March, which is when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is supposed to arrive on Disney+. So we’ll likely be getting a steady stream of Marvel Studios television programming throughout most of the year.

With Black Widow being delayed throughout 2020 and settling on a current release date of May 7, 2021, we haven’t gotten any new stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived in the summer of 2019. In fact, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally meant to debut first back in October of last year, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up all of Marvel’s production plans and release schedules.

Not only will WandaVision be the first major Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney+, but it will also directly tie into the events of the upcoming movies Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for WandaVision: