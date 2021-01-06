Marvel Studios is kicking off a new era of comic book stories with their first Disney+ series later this month. WandaVision brings back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in one of Marvel’s most unique storytelling ventures yet. In the series, Wanda and Vision suddenly find themselves living a happily ever after in the form of a classic TV sitcom…but something seems off. A new WandaVision clip illustrates how the sitcom aspect of the series will be very true to influential TV shows from decades ago.

WandaVision Clip

The clip starts at the 4:24 mark in the video above from Elizabeth Olsen’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Olsen appeared virtually from London where she’s shooting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel that will be directed impacted by the events of WandaVision.

Though everything seems chipper and cheery (complete with a score and vibe influenced by the classic sitcom Bewitched), it becomes clear there’s something not quite right about this scenario. In this scene, Wanda hears some kind of noise outside. She uses her powers to flip the lights on and off, beckoning Vision to inspect the sound outside. He doesn’t see anything out of the ordinary from the second floor window, but gets a fright when he hears the same sound.

Could this be the beginning of this sitcom reality starting to crumble? The trailers have shown this sitcom format being interrupted by the likes of Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris as two characters who may be trying to infiltrate this strange situation to understand exactly what is happening. It has been speculated that Hahn will turn out to be the villain, while it seems as if Parris is working for the organization known as SWORD, or Sentient World Observation and Response Department, a counter-terrorism and intelligence agency that deals with extraterrestrial threats to the world.

Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision will also have Kat Dennings reprising her role as Darcy from the Thor franchise, and Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Randall Park will also return as government agent Jimmy Woo.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.