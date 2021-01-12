In just a few days, WandaVision will become the first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, it’s the beginning of a whole new era for the interconnected comic book franchise that saw its core storyline come to an end with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. There’s no better way for Marvel to kick off their new presence on the small screen than by playing with the medium of television itself, as Wanda Maximoff and Vision live out a sitcom romance that puts the charm on full blast. You can see it for yourself in the first clip from the series.

Marvel’s WandaVision Clip

Leaning into the classic sitcom style that WandaVision will be emulating, the vibe of this clip perfectly captures the wholesome cheesiness of shows like Bewitched. Living in the heart of 1950s suburbia, we find Vision wondering why there’s a little heart on the August 23 box on the calendar. Could this be a reference to a specific comic book issue? Easter eggs aside, this would appear to be the first indication that something isn’t quite right about this little sitcom scenario we’re watching, because neither Wanda nor Vision know the date’s significance, though it likely has something to do with their wedding anniversary. This all ties into the idea that this sitcom framing is some kind of construct in Wanda’s mind. But whether it’s of her own doing or someone else trying to manipulate her remains to be seen.

The early buzz on WandaVision has praised how well the show utilizes sitcom tropes to kick off a series that has a compelling mystery with direct ties to the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The nine episode series will spark something that will have an impact on the future as well, with Elizabeth Olsen having a key role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Watching how WandaVision unravels this mystery and tees up what’s to come will be a great way to kick off 2021…all while we wait to see whether Black Widow will make it to theaters in May or be delayed yet again. In the meantime, feel free to check out our interview with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about WandaVision and the future of the MCU right here.

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on January 15, 2020. Episodes will debut weekly after that.