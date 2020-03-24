Most film and television productions have ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, and we’ve previously written about how most network TV shows probably won’t be able to finish airing their current seasons. But now the reality is fully sinking in for several productions that won’t be able to complete production or post-production in time to hit their previously-established air dates.

The Walking Dead Season Finale Delayed

AMC has officially postponed the season 10 finale of its flagship series The Walking Dead. This crisis has also impacted the timeline for the other shows in the Walking Dead universe, and possibly the upcoming Universal Pictures movie. It won’t fully ease the sting, but at least fans will be able to check out The Walking Dead‘s PaleyFest panel on March 29.

From AMC: "Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of 'The Walking Dead' season 10 finale." pic.twitter.com/HO6SDaylTv — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 24, 2020

Supernatural Series Finale Delayed

The CW’s Supernatural was entering its home stretch when the coronavirus brought it to a standstill. But even though the long-running series won’t finish on time, showrunner Andrew Dabb assures fans that it will indeed come to a proper end.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020