We knew there was a Walking Dead movie on the way – three of them, in fact – but until today, we were all under the impression that those films were supposed to be made-for-TV movies which would debut on AMC, the same network home of the zombie series.

But today at The Walking Dead Comic-Con panel, we got a game-changing update: The Walking Dead movie is actually coming exclusively to theaters, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Check out the first trailer for the film below.



The Walking Dead Movie Trailer

After making his highly-publicized exit from the popular zombie series late last year, actor Andrew Lincoln is coming back as Rick Grimes to star in The Walking Dead movie – and then two more of them. But while fans were already dreaming of settling onto their couches to check out his return to the zombie-filled world of the show, now they’ll have to head to theaters to see it – Universal Pictures says the film will be playing exclusively in theaters, so it won’t be airing on AMC like we thought. (At least, not until the theatrical run is over.)

“The story of Rick will go on in films,” showrunner Scott M. Gimple said previously. “Right now, we’re working on three but there’s flexibility in that. … Over the next several years, we’re going to be doing specials, new series are quite a possibility, high-quality digital content and then some content that defies description at the moment. We’re going to dig into the past and see old characters. We’re going to introduce new characters and new situations.”

There’s no word yet on when this film will arrive in theaters, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we find out. Be sure to check out the rest of our Walking Dead coverage from this year’s Comic-Con panel right here.