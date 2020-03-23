Under normal conditions, PaleyFest LA 2020 would have gone off without a hitch this past week at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, featuring screenings and panel discussions with the stars and creators of some of your favorite television shows. Of course, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus, but the folks who run PaleyFest want to help spread a little joy during these isolated times.

The company is putting full, official videos of previous PaleyFest panel discussions on its YouTube channel for free every day this week, so everyone can watch the casts of The Office, Parks and Recreation, This Is Us, The Walking Dead, Blue Bloods, Supernatural, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah take the stage and share behind-the-scenes stories from the productions. But be sure to watch them quickly: each video will only be online for 24 hours.

Here’s the announcement from a PaleyFest press release:

Hey TV fans, we’re here for you. Each morning at 10 am ET / 7 am PT, we will post a full discussion from PaleyFest LA or NY to enjoy from your home and leading into some of your favorite TV shows airing this week. The full video—never before released by the Paley Center for free on YouTube—will be available until 10 am ET / 7 am PT the next morning, following this schedule: 3/23 Supernatural PaleyFest LA 2018 (Same day as new Supernatural episode) 3/24 This Is Us PaleyFest LA 2017 (Same day as This Is Us season finale) 3/25 Parks and Recreation Reunion PaleyFest LA 2019 3/26 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah PaleyFest NY 2016 3/27 Blue Bloods PaleyFest NY 2017 (Same day as new Blue Bloods episode) 3/28 The Office PaleyFest LA 2007 3/29 The Walking Dead PaleyFest LA 2017 (Same day as new The Walking Dead episode)

I’ve covered PaleyFest in person, and the Paley Center for Media has always done a great job of putting together events where fans get their money’s worth. Now they’re opening these videos up to you for free. Personally, I know I’ll be watching the Parks and Recreation reunion panel from last year when that goes up on Wednesday, and I’ll definitely be checking out The Office panel from 2007 this Saturday, as the show was in the midst of its third season when that panel was recorded.

Here’s today’s video, featuring the cast of Supernatural:

And for a little blast from the past, check out this clip from the 2014 PaleyFest Parks and Recreation panel, recorded a few months before Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy turned Chris Pratt into a superstar. (As you can see, my video is much lower quality than the official channel’s, so let that serve as yet another reason to check out these official videos as they’re released this week.)