Back in 2017, Adult Swim pulled off the rare satisfying April Fools’ Day prank by giving fans the surprise debut of the third season premiere of Rick and Morty. Though they didn’t follow suit with the fifth season premiere – though the first trailer for new episodes arrived earlier this week – they still delivered something fun for longtime fans to enjoy.

Under the guise of the new Adult Swim Junior banner, the late night Cartoon Network animation block introduced us to Rick and Morty Babies, a Muppet Babies-inspired version of the series geared towards younger viewers. You can see the all-new opening credits sequence for Rick and Morty Babies below.

Rick and Morty Babies

The above opening credits sequence for Rick and Morty Babies isn’t the only part of this April Fools’ Day prank. Last night at midnight, Adult Swim turned into Adult Swim Junior and released a full episode of Rick and Morty Babies online. It wasn’t an entirely new episode though. Instead, it was the fan-favorite “Total Rickall,” and all the voices had either been dubbed or modified to sound like kids were voicing the characters instead. The episode even changed Mr. Poopy Butthole to Mr. Poopy Butt Butt, though I’m not sure how much less inappropriate that is for children.

Unfortunately, the YouTube link that hosted the Rick and Morty Babies episode has been made private, so there’s no way to watch the entire episode online (at least not legally). But if you want to get a taste of what this prank was like, you can see some clips from the episode over on Reddit. It’s pretty hilarious to hear all of Rick’s nonsense catchphrases in such a high-pitched voice. Hopefully Adult Swim officially releases this episode at some point, even if it’s just as a special feature on a future home video release of Rick and Morty season 5.