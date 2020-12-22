Since there are almost zero blockbusters for How It Should Have Ended to mess around with, they’re reaching back an entire decade to take a look at Marvel’s lackluster sequel Iron Man 2. With 10 years to think about the issues with the second installment of the Iron Man franchise, they should have plenty of fuel for the fire, including quite an untimely demise for Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). So without further ado, let’s find out how Iron Man 2 should have ended.

How Iron Man 2 Should Have Ended

Right off the bat, How It Should Have Ended doesn’t waste anytime pointing out that Tony Stark had a little too much time for his suitcase armor to cover his entire body, and Whiplash (Mickey Rourke) could have easily taken his head off with his electric whips. But that’s not how the movies work!

The next most sensible ending comes with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) saving the day by using Whiplash’s terminal to shut down all of the remote robots and Whiplash’s Mark II suit instead of just rebooting War Machine (Don Cheadle). Sure, we wouldn’t have gotten a third act fight, but Iron Man 2 is probably the movie that we needed a lot less of in the grand scheme of things.

Actually, that’s about it when it comes to the different ways that Iron Man 2 should have ended. The rest of it finds Batman trying to hit on Black Widow because she also likes to wear black leather and beat the hell out of people. But I don’t think Hulk is going to let that stand for very long.