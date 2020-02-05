Dominic Toretto can’t live his life a quarter mile at a time anymore after finding out he has a son in The Fate of the Furious. But that’s not stopping Vin Diesel from flying by the seat of his pants and hoping to turn Fast 10, which was meant to be the end of The Fast Saga, into a two-part finale as a reward for the fans who have stuck with this franchise for nearly 20 years now.

Total Film Magazine (via their sister site GamesRadar) recently spoke to Vin Diesel about what’s next for the Fast and Furious franchise now that F9 is a little closer to arriving in theaters. Diesel has always been one to look far ahead at the future of any given franchise he’s part of, and he’s been thinking about what to do for Fast 10 since before F9 was in production. Diesel said:

“I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

The idea of two-part finales was most popular when young adult adaptations were all the rage at the box office. Harry Potter, Twilight and The Hunger Games all expanded the final chapters of their respective books into two-part movies. It allowed fans to keep the franchise a live a bit longer, and it allowed the studios to cash-in on double the box office money. So it only makes sense that both Universal Pictures and Vin Diesel would want to go out with a bang too.

As for what that means for F9, we’re not sure. Could F9 leave us with a cliffhanger that leads into Fast 10? Or will they save the cliffhanger for Fast 10: Part 1 to lead us into Part 2? What could be better than the Fast and Furious version of Avengers: Infinity War where everyone’s cars start turning to dust?

Meanwhile, it’s surprising to hear that Vin Diesel is still pushing for spin-offs. He wasn’t too happy about Hobbs & Shaw coming together, but that just might be due to his beef with Dwayne Johnson. Diesel is still very much in support of the female-centric spin-off that’s in development, and who knows, maybe Han will get his own spin-off now that he’s back from the dead.

Of course, Diesel can always be a bit overzealous when it comes to pushing his own projects and planning for their future. So maybe this is just a way to bolster interest in the franchise and maybe convince Universal to spend more money on another Fast and Furious movie.

F9 speeds into theaters on May 22, 2020.