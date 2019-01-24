The Fast and Furious female spin-off appears to be on the fast track, as Vin Diesel has just announced the writing team that will bring the film to life. Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet will pen the script, which will likely focus on Michelle Rodriguez‘s Letty and presumably other female characters from the mega-franchise.

There have been rumblings of a Fast and Furious female spin-off for a while now, and back in October, Vin Diesel seemingly let the cat out of the bag when he more or less confirmed its existence in a rambling Instagram post. Now, Diesel has added more fuel to the fire by apparently announcing the writing team behind the film: Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dwore. In the Instagram post above, Diesel doesn’t come right out and say “These are the folks writing the movie!” He just gives them a “shout out.” But Perlman, Beer and Robertson-Dwore are all writers, so its safe to assume they’re at least taking a crack at the first draft of the script.

Perlman is a rising name in the screenwriting trade. She did uncredited work on Thor, wrote the first draft of Guardians of the Galaxy, and has writing credits on upcoming films Captain Marvel and Detective Pikachu. Beer wrote the Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and has credits on The Kingkiller Chronicle and the recently announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. Robertson-Dwore’s credits include the recent Tomb Raider movie and Captain Marvel.

There’s still a long way to go on this project, and Universal hasn’t even officially announced it yet. In all likelihood, they’re waiting to see how the first Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, does at the box office before forging ahead with more. Should Hobbs and Shaw break the bank, you can expect a quick confirmation for this spin-off as well.

As of now, we don’t really know what the movie is about. It’s safe to assume that Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) will be the lead character. And perhaps other female Fast and Furious characters, like Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto and Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, will be involved. Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar was killed off a few movies back, but the Fast franchise has always played fast and loose with timelines – there’s no saying she can’t come back as well. Then again, Gadot is a much bigger star now than she was when appearing in the Fast films, so she might not return without a major payday.

Hobbs and Shaw opens July 26, 2019, and the 9th and 10th (and final) Fast and Furious films are set to open on April 10, 2020, and April 2, 2021, respectively.