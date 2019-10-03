We have no idea what’s happening with the Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel. There has been very little info on the project since its announcement, and we haven’t seen a single official image of Diesel in character. We did get a glimpse of some concept art a while back though, and now, we have our best look yet…in action figure form. Below, check out the Bloodshot movie toy that looks…well, it looks like a very pale Vin Diesel.

Well, that certainly looks…fine? Look, design-wise, Bloodshot isn’t the most visually eye-popping, so this is probably as close as they can get. It’s also worth noting that this is just a toy, and maybe Diesel will look better in live-action form. For reference, here’s how Bloodshot looks in the comics.

Per ComicVine, “Bloodshot is a former soldier with powers of regeneration, technomancy and meta-morphing made possible through nanites injected into his blood. After escaping from his masters at Project Rising Spirit, Bloodshot seeks to discover his true identity and other purposes besides killing.” Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought

Dave Wilson, a frequent collaborator of Deadpool director Tim Miller, is directing the Bloodshot movie, with a script from Arrival writer Eric Heisserer. Writer Jeff Wadlow had a hand in the script as well. “Hopefully, if we do everything right, the casual viewer, who might see a trailer or poster or something and make a snap judgment based on that…if they see enough advance buzz from tastemakers out there who say ‘This is something very different and unique and you should take a look at it,’ then I think we have a chance,” Heisserer told /Film back in 2017.

Bloodshot is still technically slated for a February 21, 2020 release, but the fact that there’s been zero marketing for the film so far makes me think that date might get pushed. The film has been wrapped since October 25, 2018, so we should’ve seen something from it by now. Perhaps this action figure reveal (which was spotted at New York Comic-Con) is a sign of things to come.