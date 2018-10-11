Want to take a gander at Vin Diesel as Bloodshot? You’ve come to the right place! While an official image isn’t available yet, some concept art has surfaced showing Diesel decked-out like the Valiant Comics character. It looks pretty much exactly like you’d expect: Vin Diesel, dressed as Bloodshot. See the concept art below!



Behold! Vin Diesel, in art form. This image, which comes from ComicBook.com, is from artist Lewis LaRosa, and was commissioned as part of the charity fundraiser Game4Paul. The art, which is autographed by Diesel, is one of several items created in effort to raise money for Paul Walker’s charity Reach Out WorldWide.

Again, this isn’t a photo from the film, so there’s always a chance Diesel will look different on screen. But this gives us a fairly good idea of what the actor will look like in-character. But according to the source, the artwork was “originally commissioned by former Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani at the request of Bloodshot director Dave Wilson,” which certainly suggests it’s screen-accurate.

Per ComicVine, “Bloodshot is a former soldier with powers of regeneration, technomancy and meta-morphing made possible through nanites injected into his blood. After escaping from his masters at Project Rising Spirit, Bloodshot seeks to discover his true identity and other purpose besides killing.”

The character was created in the 90s by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton. Dave Wilson, a frequent collaborator of Deadpool director Tim Miller, will direct. Eric Heisserer, who wrote Arrival, is handling screenwriting duties with Jeff Wadlow. Heisserer previously spoke with /Film about his Bloodshot script:

“Hopefully, if we do everything right, the casual viewer, who might see a trailer or poster or something and make a snag judgment based on that…if they see enough advance buzz from tastemakers out there who say ‘This is something very different and unique and you should take a look at it,’ then I think we have a chance.

In addition to Diesel, Bloodshot stars Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris, Eiza González, and Toby Kebbell. The movie is being described as being in the same vein “of the classic 1980s tentpoles like Robocop, Terminator, and Total Recall,” which certainly is promising. There are also hopes that Bloodshot will launch a franchise, because that’s the hope and dream of every film producer these days. It would also give Diesel yet another franchise to latch onto – he already has Fast and the Furious, XxX, and Guardians of the Galaxy under his belt.

Bloodshot is due out in 2020.