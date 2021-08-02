I’m still not entirely sure how the first Venom movie went on to become such a runaway smash hit in 2018, but it absolutely did and now we have to deal with the consequences. The biggest of those consequences, namely, is the existence of an even more self-aware (and simply incredibly titled) sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which doubles down on the meme-worthy Tom Hardy antics that folks just couldn’t get enough of the first time around. Sony just released the second official trailer, which you can help cure your own Monday blues by viewing for yourself below.

Venom Let There Be Carnage Trailer

You just knew they were going to drop a slowed-down and melancholy cover of Three Dog Night’s “One Is The Loneliest Number” on us, didn’t you? We didn’t really know what to expect upon hearing that mo-cap actor extraordinaire and sometimes-filmmaker Andy Serkis, of all people, would be taking over for director Ruben Fleischer and stepping behind the camera for the sequel. The film doesn’t seem to be skipping a single beat, however, as Let There Be Carnage looks even more packed full of gruesome symbiote-on-human violence and action galore than the first movie featured.

In Venom, Hardy’s Eddie Brock managed to get himself bonded with the extraterrestrial symbiote Venom and go on to become the shockingly popular antihero — even without any overt cinematic connections to Spider-Man, who his origin is inextricably linked to in the comics. A post-credits scene teased the upcoming appearance of Woody Harrelson in a simply awful-looking wig and his downright Hannibal Lecter-like serial killer Cletus Kasady is now front-and-center of the action here, though the sequel is sadly pretending that his hair-related hijinks simply never happened. For shame, honestly.

What To Know About Let There Be Carnage

We already know about Hardy and Harrelson (which sounds like a great band name, now that I type that out), but joining them on this next go-around will once again be Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Eddie’s ex that he clearly hasn’t quite gotten over yet. The sequel adds Naomie Harris as Francis Barrison/Shriek, love interest to Cletus. Reid Scott and Stephen Graham will also round out the main cast.

No firm release date has yet been announced, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release exclusively in theaters on this fall. Here’s the synopsis: